Nvidia reaches fresh all-time highs!
Nvidia shares (NVDA.US) jump almost 5% today and are trading at fresh record highs above $500 area after company presented new graphics cards and Reuters...
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil prices are dropping today in response to Saudi Arabia cutting oil export prices to Asia to the lowest level in 27-month. We have written more about...
This year has been marked by corrections in major stock indices, leading to new downward pressures on the EUR/USD pair (-0.83% YTD). But, is this trend...
Wall Street indices open slightly higher US500 tests 4,745 pts resistance zone Boeing drops 8% after issues with 737 Max 9 jets Wall Street...
Despite the weak sentiment in global markets over the last two weeks, the situation seems to be slowly improving. Today, we no longer observe declines...
In anticipation, of the US SEC regulator's decisions on spot ETFs, bitcoin is trading around $44,000 and has managed to make up a good portion of recent...
Crude oil is down 3% today, significantly reversing the price rebound from the first week of 2024. The price rebounded in early January due to escalating...
Boeing shares are down nearly 9% ahead of the cash session on Wall Street, after the FAA (U.S. Federal Aviation Administration) grounded some MAX 9s following...
US500 at a significant support zone Strong job market supports the dollar The last two weeks have been exceptionally tough for US indices. A...
CPI (y/y) for December in Switzerland: 1.7% (expected 1.5%; previously 1.4%) - CPI (M/M) December: 0.0% (expected -0.1%; previously -0.2%) - CPI Core...
Factory orders in Germany increased by 0.3% m/m against an expected increase of 1.0%. However, these are significantly delayed data for November. Previously,...
Markets lose on another day of the new year Retail sales and CPI from Switzerland At the beginning of the new week, index futures suggest a lower...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are having a weak session. Declines are particularly noticeable in China, where the HSCEI and HSI indices are...
Wall Street indices trade mostly higher today - Dow Jones gains 0.1%, S&P 500 trades 0.3% higher and Dow Nasdaq adds 0.4%. Small-cap Russell 2000...
The first week of 2024 was marked with pullback on equities and strengthening of the US dollar, as investors erased part of the late-2023 market moves....
The first week of a new year is heading to a close. It was marked with strengthening of the US dollar as well as pullback on the equity markets. Those...
A major reversal occurred on the EURUSD market this afternoon. The main currency pair has been trading lower throughout the day and even briefly broke...
ISM services data for December was released today at 3:00 pm GMT. Market was expecting headline ISM index to drop slightly compared to November reading,...
Wall Street opens flat after strong NFP data US2000 tests 1,945 pts swing area Constellation Brands maintains full-year forecasts Wall Street...
13:30 GMT, Canada - Employment Data Pack for December: Employment Change: actual: 0.1k; forecast: 13.5K; previous:...
