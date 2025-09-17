BREAKING: USD jumps after strong NFP data
US NFP report for December 2023 was released at 1:30 pm GMT, and it was a key macro release of the day, as well as the whole week. Report was expected...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
US NFP report for December 2023 was released at 1:30 pm GMT, and it was a key macro release of the day, as well as the whole week. Report was expected...
Old Continent under pressure at the end of the week At 14:30 NFP report Eurozone HICP inflation falls slightly lower BofA withdraws "buy"...
The NFP report is expected to show further stabilization in the labor market. The consensus assumes an employment change of 170,000 in December month-over-month...
USDJPY is in a key resistance zone at the level of 145. Today we had several interesting publications from Japan, but the significance of these data was...
Further data from the U.S. labor market ISM and durable goods from the USA Data from the Canadian labor market The calendar today is once again...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are recording a session without a clear direction. Indices in China are losing about 0.50-0.60%. The Japanese...
Bitcoin is already gaining nearly 4.3% in value today, negating much of the declines recorded yesterday. In the market just after the end of the session...
- European stock markets posted gains today after yesterday's waves of sell-offs. Germany's DAX gained 0.48%, France's CAC40 gained 0.52% and...
Both cryptocurrencies and stocks linked to the digital asset sector are trading up. Bitcoin is climbing near $44,000 after yesterday's sell-off, which...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 4:00 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report on natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Market was expecting a 42 billion...
Wall Street in mixed mood at start of Thursday's cash session Piper Sandler cuts recommendation on Apple stock Walgreens reports higher-than-expected...
Apple (AAPL.US) shares have recently come under pressure after analysts at several Wall Street funds saw a threat to the company's further expansion....
Natural gas (NATGAS) is currently gaining close to 5% and continuing the powerful gains initiated earlier in the week. This significant price increase...
US jobless claims data was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Reading was expected to show a slightly lower initial and slightly higher continuing claims than...
ADP employment report for December was released at 1:15 pm GMT today. The report is a final piece of key US labour data ahead of tomorrow's release...
Flash German CPI report for December was released today at 1:00 pm GMT. Report was expected to show an acceleration from 3.2% YoY reported for November...
Barrick Gold is one of world's leading gold producers Company's stock is highly correlated with gold price Barrick is looking to expand...
Slight rebound in Europe after yesterday's sell-off JD Sports' downgraded forecasts knock down Adidas and Puma shares Hapag Lloyd...
Services PMI indices for December from the European countries were released this morning. As most of the reports were revisions to flash readings released...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator