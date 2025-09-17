Chart of the day - Ethereum (04.01.2024)
Testing phase begins on January 17, 2024, on the Goerli network. Subsequent tests on the Sepolia and Holesky networks on January 31 and February 7,...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
German and French CPI Data Final Service PMI Data Significant US Labor Market Data Today's calendar is filled with several significant...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are having a weaker session. Indices in China are losing about 0.10-0.50% despite good PMI data from the services...
FOMC minutes turned out to be a largely non-event. Document noted that almost all participants saw lower rates at the end of 2024 than currently. However,...
FOMC minutes from December 12-13, 2023 meeting offered no major surprises. On one hand, the document noted that almost all FOMC members saw a lower rate...
FOMC minutes were released at 7:00 pm GMT today. Document related to the December 12-13, 2023 meeting, when the Federal Reserve left interest rate unchanged...
The post-FOMC US dollar weakening seems to have been halted at the turn of 2023 and 2024. US dollar index (USDIDX) is trading around 2% above a low from...
BITCOIN slumped today in the early afternoon, painting a daily low just slightly above $40,000 mark. A report from Matrixport suggesting that SEC will...
Oil prices are on the rise today, with Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) trading almost 3% higher on the day. There is a number of factors in play today, that...
Two closely watched US reports were released today at 3:00 pm GMT - ISM manufacturing index for December and JOLTS report on job openings for November....
Wall Street opens lower ahead of FOMC minutes US500 tests drops to 2-week low Avalanche of new recommendations for US stocks Wall Street indices...
Richmond Federal Reserve Chairman Thomas Barkin commented today on the economy, risks and prospects for US monetary policy. Overall, the commentary indicates...
FOMC minutes to be released today at 7:00 pm GMT Document will related to December 12-13, 2023 meeting Fed left interest rates unchanged during...
Bitcoin has been trading higher this morning, but things took a dramatic, mysterious turn in the early afternoon. Gains were erased, and the coin plunged...
Bitcoin is trading down a modest 1.3% and retreating to $44,400 today. In the altcoin market, Stepn is losing the most heavily, with a nearly 12% sell-off....
European indices drop DE40 break below the 16,800 pts support zone Hapag-Lloyd gains as Red Sea transit remains dangerous European stock markets...
The shares of global freight giant A.P. Moller - Maersk (MAERSKA.DK) are gaining more than 4% in today's session following Goldman Sachs' upgrade...
Today's session is again marked by the dollar returning to growth after a brief correction, putting pressure on energy commodities. Brent and WTI crude...
Germany, unemployment rate. Currently: 5,9%. Expectations: 5.9% vs. 5.9% previously (revised to 5.8%); (with unemployment expected to change by...
Index contracts in Europe suggest mixed opening on the Old Continent JOLTS and ISM data will shed more light on the health of the US economy Investors...
