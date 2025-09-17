Economic calendar: US JOLTS, ISM and FOMC minutes in the market spotlight
Index contracts in Europe suggest mixed opening on the Old Continent JOLTS and ISM data will shed more light on the health of the US economy Investors...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil loses slightly despite the still unsettled situation in the Middle East, where a precision strike by Israeli drones killed one of Hamas' leaders,...
The rising US dollar and higher yields put pressure on the sentiment of investors from the global stock market. The USDIDX index rose by over 0.8%,...
Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM.US) are gaining more than 12% today, after Maersk decided to abandon the return of diverting ships through the Red...
Moderna is gaining 14.30% marking the highest intraday gain since late 2022 following an upgrade by Oppenheimer from Perform to Outperform. The investment bank...
Oil prices erase initial gains driven by a geopolitical premium related to escalating tensions in the Red Sea. It seems that the main drivers of the decline...
Correction on Wall Street Dollar with a strong rebound Tesla reports sales results for cars The new year on Wall Street begins with a correction....
US, final PMI indices for December Manufacturing PMI Final Actual 47.9 (Forecast 48.4, Previous 48.2) US manufacturing sector experienced a...
The temporary rebound in the Chinese stock market from the end of December 2023 was again quickly erased after weaker PMI readings from the Chinese economy....
Shares of JOYY (YY.US) are plunging 11% in premarket today. US-listed shares of Chinese tech company are slumping in premarket after the company announced...
The Christmas period was one of the warmest on record, not only in Europe, but also in the US. That's why prices just before Christmas were very low....
European indices erase early gains DE40 pulls back from the 17,000 pts area Airbus likely to exceed annual delivery target European stock market...
According to news reports and Reuters sources, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may not delay Jan. 10 (next Wednesday) and approve the...
One of the key geopolitical events at the beginning of 2024 is the presidential and parliamentary elections in Taiwan, scheduled for January 13. Although...
Cryptocurrencies outperform at the beginning of a new year. BITCOIN gains over 5% today and jumps above $45,000 mark today. This brings a week-to-date,...
European economic calendar for today was dominated by manufacturing PMI release for December. However, readings from Europe's biggest economies were...
European indices set to open higher Final manufacturing PMI from Europe and the United States NFP report and FOMC minutes later into the week European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today - S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi traded 0.5% higher while Nifty 50 dropped 0.6% Indices from China traded...
Final trading session of December and the whole 2023 was rather uneventful. Newsflow was light but some markets, like for example US equities, declined...
The largest cryptocurrency was unable to sustain yesterday's gains and is currently trading at $41,800. Altcoins are also suffering losses, with Avalanche...
