Three markets to watch next week (29.12.2023)
Global financial markets are closing a volatile 2023 and investors are looking forward to trading opportunities that 2024 will bring! The first week of...
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
US indices launched the final trading session of the year little changed but has turned lower later on. Major Wall Street indices are now trading lower...
US Chicago PMI for December 46,9 pts vs 51 pts exp. and 55,8 pts Much weaker than expected regional Chicago PMI index may be...
Wall Street indices launch trading little changed Major US indices finish year at or near record levels Russell 2000 still 15% below ATH despite...
European markets post year-end gains BOC Aviation orders four Airbus A321NEO and two Airbus A320NEO aircraft from Airbus Overall...
JD.com (JD.US), a prominent Chinese online retailer, is celebrating a legal victory against its rival Alibaba, which was fined 1 billion yuan ($140.68...
Today, the Swiss franc remains the strongest currency in the FX market, gaining more than 0.8% against the dollar and approaching multi-year highs. What...
Yesterday, the US dollar index (USDIDX) fell to its lowest level in five months, with similar declines noted against the euro. The dollar's weakness...
Index Futures Register Moderate Increases Early December Inflation Data US Chicago PMI The last trading session of the year is likely to proceed...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing a mixed session on the last day of the year. Only the Korean KOSPI index stands out with a gain...
U.S. indexes are seeing limited volatility today and are trading slightly higher, although data from U.S. unemployment claims came out favorably for...
Cryptocurrencies are trading down today after the dollar index (USDIDX) defended a psychological support level, at 100 points. Bitcoin is trading back...
US crude OIL inventories (DoE report): -7.11M barrels vs -2.85M expected and 2.9M previously Gasoline inventories: -0.575M vs -0.25M and 2.71M previously Distillate...
Wall Street futures stars today's session flat, in mixed sentiments Jobless claims slightly above forecasts Rises in Chinese stocks...
Decline in US natural gas inventories came in stronger than expected with -87 bcf reading vs -79 bcf exp. and -87 previously Futures on natural gas...
US jobless claims: 218 k vs 210 k exp. and 205 k previously Continued jobless claims: 1,875 mln vs 1,875 mln exp. and 1,865 mln previously Today's...
Baidu's Ernie Bot has surpassed 100 million users, indicating a strong market presence and user adoption despite initial mixed reviews. Ernie...
European markets mark moderate declines Hapag-Lloyd halts Red Sea fleet despite task force activation to protect trade routes Overall market...
ZIM is a US-listed Israeli shipping company More frequent attacks in the Red Sea threaten commercial shipping ZIM was one of the first to reroute...
EURUSD continues to gain and has already climbed over 3.5% off the local low reached on December 8, 2023. The main currency pair broke above the 1.1100...
