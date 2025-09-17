Economic calendar: Second-tier data from US and Europe, oil inventories report
European indices set for higher opening Spanish retail sales, US jobless claims US oil and natural gas inventories reports European index futures...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.14%, Dow Jones moved 0.30% higher, while Nasdaq added 0.16%....
Wall Street indices are trading higher today. The Nasdaq is up 0.2%, the S&P 500 has added over 0.13%, and the Russell 2000 benchmark has gained...
Fitch Ratings predicts that the elevated interest expenses will continue to challenge highly leveraged speculative-grade companies in the U.S. and Europe,...
Ethereum has gained 5.70% to $2360, approaching this year's highs around $2400. Currently, Ethereum's price is already above the highest daily...
Richmond Fed Composite Index: actual -11; forecast -3, previous -5 Manufacturing activity in the Fifth District slowed in December, with the...
Wall Street records moderate gains The dollar continues to decline Yields on US bonds continue to decline US leading benchmarks opened...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) are trading over 3% higher today. New weather forecasts suggest that a period of above-average temperatures in the United...
DE40 gains after Christmas break Deutsche Börse to start share buyback program on January 2, 2024 Adler gains after Bafin audit completed Overall...
The so-called 'soft commodities' dominated on the commodity market in 2023. Cocoa, coffee and also, up to some point, sugar have been performing...
Japanese yen is the worst performing G10 currency today. Summary of Opinions from Bank of Japan December meeting showed that BoJ members are still uncertain...
European indices set to open higher Richmond Fed index, API oil report Oil trades higher amid Middle East tensions European index futures point...
US indices traded higher yesterday - S&P 500 gained 0.42%, Dow Jones added 0.43% and Nasdaq jumped 0.54%. Small-cap Russell 2000 gained over 1% Indices...
Stock index futures on Wall Street have been trending upwards since the start of today's trading session. S&P 500 is up 0.2% and Nasdaq increases...
Tivemos alguns dados a serem divulgados sobre os EUA, mas todos eles eram dados de "segunda linha": Índice de Preços da Habitação...
Bitcoin dipped below $43000 today, shedding around 2% during the trading session. This marks the cryptocurrency's lowest level since December 20. If...
NATGAS is experiencing a substantial decline of over 3% this morning, largely erasing the rebound that occurred in the previous two sessions (it's...
Today is the first trading session after Christmas. While many markets remain closed, some Asian countries and the United States are conducting business...
Today marks the first trading session after Christmas, but not all markets are operating normally. Some commodity markets remain closed, and...
The market is in an ultra positive mood. Wall Street indices record moderate gains, with both US500 and US100 trading around 0.30-0.40% higher,...
