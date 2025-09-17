Inflation outlook: what to expect in the months ahead 🔎
In the last month of this year, increases in global markets are driven by speculation about upcoming cuts in interest rates and decreasing inflation. Particularly...
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
On Friday, US stocks opened slightly higher amidst mixed sentiments after the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, the core...
A notably larger drop in the U.S. PCE inflation, the preferred measure of inflation by the Fed, led to stronger market movements. Among the gainers is...
DE40 pare losses after lower US PCE reading Nike guidance weighs on Puma and Adidas shares Morgan Stanley increases stake in MorphoSys General...
US, data package for November. PCE inflation. Currently: 2.6% y/y. Expected: 2.8% y/y. Previous: 3.0% y/y Core PCE inflation. Current: 3.2% y/y....
Combination of Swiss franc strength and US dollar weakness has been fuelling a strong sell-off on USDCHF market since the start of Q4 2023. As US inflation...
The final pre-Christmas session on the global financial markets has been calm so far. Trading ranges are narrow as investors are looking forward to a long,...
Chinese gaming stocks slumped today, pushing Hang Seng almost 1.8% lower during the final pre-Christmas session. Sell-off was triggered after new regulation...
British pound caught a bid this morning after UK retail sales data for November came in much above expectations. Beat in retail sales seemed to offset...
European indices open little changed US PCE inflation seen decelerating in November Canadian GDP report for October due at 1:30 pm GMT European...
UK GDP report for Q3 2023 as well as UK retail sales data for November was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Attention was mostly on retail sales, as GDP...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher, even in spite of a downward revision to US Q3 GDP data S&P 500 gained 1.03%, Dow...
Wall Street indices are recovering some losses after yesterday's weak cash session. The US500 is up 0.30% and is trading around 4770 points....
Carnival Corporation (CCL.US) reported a significant improvement in its fourth-quarter earnings, surpassing expectations with a loss of 7 cents per share,...
US, gas inventory change. Currently: - 87 bcf. Expected change: -80 bcf. Previous: -55 bcf NATGAS prices reacted with a slight increase shortly...
On Thursday, US stock index futures indicated a likely recovery for Wall Street after experiencing its most significant drop since late September the day...
FedEx slumped over 12% on Tuesday Plunge was triggered by disappointing fiscal-Q2 2024 earnings release Company missed revenue and profit expectations Express...
Canadian retail sales data for October was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Report was expected to show monthly increase in headline, as well as core retail...
GDP QoQ Final Actual 4.9% (Forecast 5.2%, Previous 5.2%) GDP Price Index Actual 3.6% (Forecast 3.6%, Previous 3.6%) In the third quarter of 2023,...
Crude prices have had a strong run over the past few sessions, jumping over 10% off the intraday lows reached on December 13, 2023. An attempt was made...
