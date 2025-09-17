DE30: European markets under downward pressure; Airbus with new military order
Euphoria on European markets fades Despite low volumes, individual benchmarks lost ground ECB gives green light to Commerzbank's dividend payment General...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Euphoria on European markets fades Despite low volumes, individual benchmarks lost ground ECB gives green light to Commerzbank's dividend payment General...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced the final monetary policy decision of 2023 today at 11:00 am GMT. Market was expecting a 250 basis...
Japanese yen has been one of the best performing G10 currencies during Asia-Pacific session, following release of Japanese government economic forecasts....
European indices set to open lower US Q3 GDP report revision CBRT rate decision, Canadian retail sales European index futures point to a lower...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower, following a late-session slump. S&P 500 dropped 1.47%, Dow Jones moved 1.27% lower and...
Wall Street indices recovered from earlier losses and are now trading higher on the day S&P 500 and Dow Jones gain 0.1% each, Nasdaq trades 0.3%...
Toro Company (TTC.US), US landscaping company, is surging 9% after release of fiscal-Q4 2023 (calendar August - October 2023). Stock launched today's...
Patrick Harker, president of Philadelphia Fed, delivered some remarks on monetary policy this evening. It seems that Harker tried to send a balanced message....
Oil prices continue to climb as risks to shipping in the Red Sea continue to increase. US, along with its allies, plan to create a coalition that will...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a...
Conference Board consumer confidence index for December and US existing home sales data for November were released at 3:00 pm GMT, and were the only noteworthy...
Wall Street indices launched trading lower US2000 breaks above the upper limit of long-term trading range FedEx sinks after cutting fiscal-2024...
Shares of U.S. Photronics (PLAB.US), which specializes in photomasks and integrated circuits (ICs) production, rose, up more than 40% during the month....
DE30 in a marasm during Wednesday's session Weaker FedEx results lift Deutsch Post shares lower General market situation: Wednesday's...
The cryptocurrency market, after a disastrous 2022 for the industry, is experiencing a real 'revival'. However, even Bitcoin's 140% growth...
Financial markets are not listening to the announcements of Federal Reserve members, who are somehow trying to blur the extremely dovish perception of...
European indices open higher, UK.100 gains more than 1% Lower PPI inflation in Germany and lower CPI inflation from the UK Market attention shifts...
UK and Germany macro readings (07:00 GMT) Germany Inflation PPI came in -7.9% y/y vs -7.5% exp. and 11% previously (-0.5% MoM vs -0.3% exp. and -0.1%...
Wall Street sentiments during yesterday's session were positive, with S&P 500 reaching new, historic highs. The Nasdaq 100 gained 0.49%,...
U.S. indices continue to gain, albeit in a minimally limited upward trend. The US500 gained 0.46%, the US100 0.4%, and the US200 as much as...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator