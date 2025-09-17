US Open: Wall Street extends 7-week uptrend
U.S. indices gain slightly at the start of the week Nippon Steel has agreed to buy U.S. Steel at $55 per share Southwest Airlines has reached a...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Rate decision from Bank of Japan is a key event of the pre-Christmas week on the markets. Japanese central bank is set to announce its decision during...
DE30 in slightly worse mood at start of week UBS sees potential in European listed stock exchange operators Carl Zeiss Meditec wants to expand...
Oil prices jumped shortly before noon today, following an announcement from UK oil giant BP. BP said that it will halt all tanker crossings through the...
German IFO Institute released a set of business indices for December today at 9:00 am GMT. Data was expected to show small improvement in the headline...
S&P 500 futures (US500) are trading a touch higher today, after snapping a 7-day winning streak on Friday. US500 closed daily candlestick lower on...
European indices set to open lower German IFO index for December, ECB speakers BoJ and CBRT rate decision, RBA minutes later into the week European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.7%, S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.2%, Nifty 50 traded flat and...
Wall Street indices trade mostly lower today - S&P 500 drops 0.3%, Dow Jones is down 0.1% and Nasdaq trades flat. Small-cap Russell 2000 slumps...
US dollar has been hit hard by FOMC earlier this week. New dot-plot suggesting three 25 basis point rate cuts in 2024 sparked a rally on US equity markets...
Final pre-Christmas weekend on the markets is just around the corner. While the majority of world's key central banks announced their final decisions...
Wall Street indices trade mixed US2000 tests key long-term resistance Costco climbs to fresh record high after earnings Wall Street indices...
Flash PMI indices for December from the United States were released today at 2:45 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a small deterioration compared to...
US industrial production report for November was released today at 2:15 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a monthly increase in industrial production...
Fed member Williams delivered a speech in the early afternoon that triggered gains on USD market. Williams said that Fed is at or near right place for...
Symrise loses after profit warning RTL Group SA has agreed to sell its Dutch operations to DPG Media for €1.1 billion Overall market...
Cryptocurrencies have returned to growth mid-week, buoyed by positive sentiments on Wall Street. Bitcoin, after testing the support level at 40,000 USD,...
Eurozone Mfg PMI Flash Actual 44.2 (Forecast 44.6, Previous 44.2) Eurozone Services Flash PMI Actual 48.1 (Forecast 49, Previous 48.7) Eurozone...
Early mid-december PMI data Today is somewhat intriguing due to the early publication of PMI data ahead of the approaching holiday period...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are gaining in moderate sentiments. The Chinese market is up 0.80-1.00%, the SP ASX 200 gains 0.20%, and the Japanese...
