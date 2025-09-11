Morning wrap (17.07.2025)
Wall Street sentiment remains optimistic, with the Nasdaq closing yesterday’s session at a fresh all-time high, powered by gains in Big Tech stocks....
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
U.S. indices remain cautiously optimistic today amid the unpredictable stance of Donald Trump and the White House. Today's macroeconomic data...
Platinum prices surge today amid weakening US dollar index (USDIDX), positive sentiments across precious metals and overall risk-appetite across the traders...
Former President Donald Trump once again criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calling him “too late” and a “knucklehead,”...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) kicked off earnings season by joining other major banks in reporting their Q2 2025 results. Similar to other large U.S. banks with...
Reports from The New York Times suggest that U.S. President Donald Trump has prepared a document intended to be used in an attempt to dismiss Federal...
Tuesday brought a dramatic twist to what was expected to be a landmark week for cryptocurrency legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Branded...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: actual 4.173M; previous -0.825M; Crude Oil Inventories: actual...
The largest Faroe Islands’ salmon farmer Bakkafrost (BAKKA.NO) issued a second-quarter profit warning due to “weak salmon prices” and...
U.S. indices point to a cautiously optimistic start to Wednesday’s session following the release of the June PPI and industrial production reports....
Coffee futures (COFFEE) are rebounding by over 3% today, attempting to reverse the downward trend that has driven coffee contract prices to their lowest...
02:15 PM BST, United States - Industrial Production for June: Industrial Production: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous...
Gold and silver have seen spectacular gains over the last 10 years. Not long ago, the rise in gold prices over the past decade even outpaced the return...
The European markets have been quite volatile, with an early panic driven by weak results from Dutch chipmaker ASML, followed by a steady recovery. Most...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for June: PPI: actual 2.3% YoY; forecast 2.5% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY; PPI: actual...
ASML (ASML.NL) shares are experiencing significant declines following the announcement of its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 (-8.1% at...
The USDJPY rally has paused at the 200-period moving average amid today’s broader dollar stagnation. Yen pressure has also eased due to a pullback...
Markets are still digesting yesterday’s rise in U.S. consumer inflation and the hawkish remarks from Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, which further...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Inflation Data for June: CPI: actual 3.6% YoY; forecast 3.4% YoY; previous 3.4% YoY; CPI:...
Wall Street closed mostly in the red yesterday despite very strong quarterly results from key banks. The technology sector managed to avoid the declines...
