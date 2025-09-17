Morning Wrap (15.12.2023)
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are gaining in moderate sentiments. The Chinese market is up 0.80-1.00%, the SP ASX 200 gains 0.20%, and the Japanese...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are gaining in moderate sentiments. The Chinese market is up 0.80-1.00%, the SP ASX 200 gains 0.20%, and the Japanese...
Wall Street indices extend post-FOMC gains today, with Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones climbing to all-time highs S&P 500 gains 0.6%, Dow Jones and Nasdaq...
Traders were offered a number of monetary policy decision from major central banks this week. FOMC decision yesterday was a key event of the week, but...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report on natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Market was expecting a 60 billion...
Wall Street indices open higher US100 rallies to record highs Moderna jumps on promising vaccine study results Wall Street indices launched...
European Central Bank left interest rate unchanged at a meeting today. New set of forecast pointed to a slower headline and core inflation in 2023 and...
Brunello Cucinelli announcements support European fashion sector MorphoSys with offering of new shares to institutional investors General market...
Retail sales in the USA increased by 0.3% month-over-month, against an expected decline of -0.1% month-over-month. The previous decrease was revised from...
Oracle reported fiscal-Q2 2024 earnings on Monday Stock plunged over-12% during post-earnings session Cloud growth continues to slow Biggest single-day...
European Central Bank announced its final monetary policy decision of 2023 at 1:15 pm GMT today. ECB was expected to keep interest rates unchanged for...
Bank of England announced the final monetary policy decision of 2023 today at 12:00 pm GMT. BoE was expected to keep rates unchanged, with the main rate...
Norges Bank's Committee unexpectedly decided to raise interest rate from 4.25% to 4.5% on December 13, citing high inflation as a key concern. This...
The market is expecting a very dovish message from the ECB Communication over the past months has indicated a desire to keep interest rates high for...
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has released its monthly oil market report, revising its production and demand forecasts for 2023 and 2024. Here...
Norges Bank - the Bank of Norway unexpectedly raised interest rates by 25 basis points. Current interest rate level: 4.50%; expected 4.25%; previously...
The Swiss Central Bank left interest rates unchanged as expected. Current interest rate: 1.75%; forecast 1.75%; previously 1.75% SNB comments: The...
Interest Rate Decisions in the UK, Switzerland, Norway, and the Eurozone Retail Sales in the USA Today's macro calendar is filled with important...
Indices continue to rise a day after the Fed's decision, with good market sentiment extending into the next day. The increases in US500...
Wall Street indices gain after the FOMC decision. US500 and US100 rise between 0.60-0.70%, breaking above this year's highs. Powell's...
Markets are interpreting the Fed's speech as dovish. We are observing capital flow to risky assets along with a weakening of the dollar. US500 and...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator