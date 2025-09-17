Etsy loses 7% amid planned staff cuts
Shares of Etsy (ETSY.US) are losing nearly 7% in today's session due to planned layoffs of about 11% of all employees (225 workers). The company adds...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
EIA's weekly oil inventories report: Distillate Inventories Actual 1.494M (Forecast -0.193M, Previous 1.267M) Crude Oil Inventories Actual...
US500 remains at 23-month highs ahead of the Fed decision USD Dollar holds off significant movements Pfizer warns that company revenues may decline...
Monetary policy announcement from US central bank is a key market event of the day, and the week as well. FOMC is scheduled to announce rate decision at...
US PPI inflation report for November was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a deceleration in headline as well as core producers'...
German DE30 gains slightly ahead of FOMC decision UBS raises recommendation for BASF Fraport publishes Frankfurt airport transport data General...
US dollar is one of the best performing G10 currency today. US dollar index (USDIDX) is up 0.2% on the day and is trying to climb back above 104.00 mark....
European indices open little changed FOMC rate decision in the spotlight US PPI report for November, weekly DOE oil report European stock market...
UK GDP report as well as industrial production data for October was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Data was expected to show a small, monthly GDP contraction....
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher - S&P 500 jumped 0.46%, Dow Jones moved 0.48% higher while Nasdaq surged 0.70%....
Today's inflation reading from the U.S. was in the market's spotlight before the scheduled tomorrow Fed decision and Jerome Powell...
After today's US inflation reading, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shared some rather dovish comments with the market. The dollar is trading down...
During Tuesday's session, we can observe the continuation of declines in the oil market. Despite the fact that the end of last week, as well as yesterday's...
Wall Street erases early loses and gains slightly, 45 minutes after US session opening US inflation readings almost came in line with expectations Nasdaq...
U.S.-listed Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK.US) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE.PL) have decided on a $2.1 billion valued merger, in which Star will acquire Eagle...
- US, US CPI data for November. CPI inflation (YoY). Actual: 3,1% y/y. Expected: 3.1% y/y. Earlier: 3.2% y/y. Core inflation (YoY)....
German DE30 loses slightly ahead of US CPI report SAP reacts to lower Oracle results Rheinmetall wins significant order from Austrian government Overall...
Oil The near-term spread for WTI has entered contango in the past weeks, which may indicate an oversupply in the market Contango is expected to...
US CPI report for November, scheduled for 1:30 pm GMT, is a key market release of the day. The importance of the release is boosted further by the fact...
German economic sentiment ZEW (Dec.) actual: 12.8 vs. 9.8 previously; est 9.5 German current external conditions (Dec.) actual: -77.1 vs -79.8 previously;...
