💲 USD drops ahead of CPI data
US CPI report for November, scheduled for 1:30 pm GMT, is a key market release of the day. The importance of the release is boosted further by the fact...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
German economic sentiment ZEW (Dec.) actual: 12.8 vs. 9.8 previously; est 9.5 German current external conditions (Dec.) actual: -77.1 vs -79.8 previously;...
Investors' attention during today's session will be focused on the US CPI data reading for November, which will be the last key indication before...
Stock indices in the Asia-Pacific region traded slightly higher during Tuesday's session. This is primarily a result of yesterday's better closing...
UK November Jobless claims change 16k vs 17,8k prior October ILO unemployment rate 4.2% vs 4.2% expected October average weekly earnings +7.2%...
Stock indices in the Asia-Pacific region traded slightly higher during Tuesday's session. Korea's KOSPI gained nearly 0.5% intraday, while Japan's...
Wall Street ends the first day of the week with modest gains, but at key levels. At the time of publication, the S&P 500 (US500) is trading 0.25%...
The gold prices continue their drop from the end of last week. Technically looking at the D1 interval, a negative signal emerged on December 4th from the...
Eli Lilly's (LLY.US) shares dip over 4.00% following a study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association revealed that patients who...
After several months of stock market rollercoaster on Uber's shares, the company's shares has managed to rise this year, up nearly 150%, making...
Wall Street Opens Flat at the Start of a New Week Indices Consolidate at High Levels Investors Await Powell's Speech on Wednesday Following...
German DE30 without much volatility at the beginning of the week Morphosys gains after clinical trial results Uniper on wave after comment on possible...
The EUR/USD continues to decline after testing the 1.10179 area. Currently, the price is consolidating near an important zone, close to the 50-period EMA. If...
Digital assets are recording declines today. In addition to Bitcoin itself, which fell from near $44,000 to test the $40,000 level, the sell-off is also...
Natural gas prices are slumping at the start of a new week, with US prices (NATGAS) dropping over 6% at press time. Declines can be also spotted in Europe...
Japanese yen is the worst performing G10 currency at the start of a new week. Pullback on the JPY market comes after media reports suggested that Bank...
European indices set to open little changed NOK drops after lower CPI reading Central bank marathon later into the week European index futures...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today - Nikkei jumped 1.5%, S&P/ASX 200 traded flat, Kospi gained 0.3% and Nifty 50 added 0.1%. Indices from...
Wall Street stock indices are performing well on the last day of the week, gaining about 0.30-0.40%. The S&P 500 is trading above 4600 points,...
Gold prices (GOLD) are falling during today's session by nearly 1.5%, dropping below the 2000 dollar per ounce barrier due to a stronger-than-expected...
