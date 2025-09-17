💱 USDJPY slumps to 145.00
Japanese yen is a clear outperformer among G10 currencies today. JPY gains as traders are positioning for Bank of Japan exiting an ultra-loose monetary...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Challenger report on planned lay-offs for November was released at 12:30 pm GMT today. Report showed planned lay-offs at 45.51 thousand, up from 36.84...
Bitcoin rallied to a 20-month high this week Coinbase and other crypto-linked stocks gained Coinbase sees higher transaction revenue as cryptocurrencies...
Germany's DE30 remains in the ATH zone Germany's industrial production showed clear downward momentum JP Morgan cuts recommendation...
USDJPY is on the watch today as the pair is slumping around 1.3%. The move lower is driven by JPY strengthening, which was triggered by a speech from Bank...
European indices set to open lower Jobless claims data and Challenger report on lay-offs Second-tier releases from Europe European index futures...
German industrial production data for October was released this morning at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a 3% YoY drop, an improvement from...
In spite of a higher opening, US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.39%, Dow Jones moved 0.19% lower and Nasdaq slumped...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading higher as lower-than-expected ADP employment change reading was seen as a dovish development ADP...
Oil has been trading under significant pressure since OPEC+ meeting last Thursday (November 30, 2023). While oil producers announce a deeper output cuts,...
US Department of Energy released its weekly oil report, including data on weekly change in US energy inventories. API data released yesterday hinted at...
Israeli medical company Inmode (INMD.US) is trading down more than 10% today, after it lowered its full-year guidance for 2023, citing stronger-than-expected...
Bank of Canada announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 3:00 pm GMT. Bank was expected to keep interest rates, with the main rate staying...
Wall Street opens higher led by Russell 2000 US100 retreats below 16,000 pts Fiscal-Q3 results from MongoDB, Yext, SentinelOne and Box Wall...
ADP report for November was a key point in today's economic calendar and was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a 130k employment...
German DE30 breaks out to highest levels in history Failed clinical trials lift Merck shares 12% lower Bayer rebounds despite court ruling Overall...
The Governor of the Bank of Latvia and a member of the European Central Bank, Martins Kazaks has indicated that interest rate cuts in the Eurozone will...
Today at 1:15 PM GMT, we will find out about the employment change in the United States for November in the private sector, according to ADP. This is an...
Investors' expectations of Fed monetary easing in 2024 and the strong rise of Bitcoin, which is trading above $43,000, have investors accumulating...
In the FX market, the key event of the day today may be the ADP data from the US and the decision of the Bank of Canada, which will announce its next monetary...
