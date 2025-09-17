Chart of the day: USDCAD (06.12.2023)
In the FX market, the key event of the day today may be the ADP data from the US and the decision of the Bank of Canada, which will announce its next monetary...
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Futures point to higher opening of today's cash session Investor attention will turn to ADP data and BoC rates decision European futures...
German factory orders (M/M) October: -3.7% (expected 0.2%; previously 0.2%) - WDA factory orders (Y/Y) Oct: -7.3% (expected -3.9%; earlier -4.3%) "Within...
Stock indices in the Asia-Pacific region traded higher during Wednesday's session. Korea's KOSPI gained nearly 0.19% intraday, while Japan's...
Wall Street indices are trading mostly lower today - S&P 500 drops 0.1%, Dow Jones trades 0.2% lower and small-cap Russell 2000 slumps over 1.3%....
US jobs market data released today (JOLTS report) turned out to be much weaker than expected, what supports view that Fed should not raise rates anymore....
Bank of Canada is set to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 3:00 pm GMT. It is expected that BoC will keep interest rates unchanged...
Oil OPEC+ has decided on additional voluntary production cuts from countries such as Iraq and the United Arab Emirates. Russia will also extend its...
Two closely watch US reports were released today at 3:00 pm GMT - ISM services index for November as well as JOLTS report on jobs openings for October....
Wall Street indices open lower US500 looks towards yesterday's lows GitLab surges after reporting profit for the first time Wall Street...
German DE30 extends narrow consolidation JP Morgan revises its company recommendations JOLTS/ ISM PMI data in focus for investors Overall...
Eurozone HCOB Services PMI Nov F: 48.7 (est 48.2; prev 48.2) German HCOB Services PMI Nov F: 49.6 (est 48.7; prev 48.7) French HCOB Services PMI...
Today's session in APAC markets was filled with interesting macro readings from the world's major economies. In addition to PMI data from China...
Futures point to lower opening of today's cash session Investor attention will turn to PMI data and the JOLTS report European futures are...
Stock indices in the Asia-Pacific region traded lower during Tuesday's session. Korea's KOSPI lost nearly 0.82% intraday, and Japan's Nikkei...
One of the topics of the day was reaching new historical highs in the gold market, right after Friday's record close. Gold rose today nearly...
Today we had the release of factory orders data in the USA. The report confirmed that the US economy is showing the first signs of potential deceleration,...
Today's trading session is characterized by declines in US equities, which are bolstering the US dollar against major currencies. In the case of...
Wall Street open lower The dollar is the strongest currency in the market Yields on 10-year bonds are rising again Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) loses...
Gold closed at new historic highs as early as Friday, the beginning of December. The level of $2071 per ounce was the highest closing ever. However, this...
