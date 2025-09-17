🟡Gold drops 1% due to dollar strength 💲
Gold closed at new historic highs as early as Friday, the beginning of December. The level of $2071 per ounce was the highest closing ever. However, this...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
The weakening U.S. dollar, the rally in bond prices, a drop in treasuries yield and rising expectations of Fed rate cuts are driving the price of cryptocurrencies...
European indices in mixed mood during Monday's session Investors' attention turns to reviewing bank recommendations S&P Ratings upgraded...
Oil jumped around 1% this afternoon following comments from Deputy US Energy Secretary Turk. Turk said that while refill of the US oil reserves is limited...
Gold rallied to a fresh record high on Friday and the gains continued after the weekend as precious metal surged after the launch of new week's trading...
Reserve Bank of Australia to announce policy decision on Tuesday, 3:30 am GMT Bank expected to hold rates unchanged Inflation slow but remains above...
Cryptocurrencies extended the ongoing rally over the weekend and continue to gain at the start of a new week as well. Bitcoin is up over 3% on the day...
Riksbank minutes were released today at 8:30 am GMT. Document related to November 22-23, 2023 meeting at which central bank unexpectedly kept interest...
European indices set for flat opening Gold erases overnight surge Second-tier data from Europe and US, RBA rate decision European index futures...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed on the first day of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.7%, S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.7%, Kospi jumped 0.6% higher, Nifty...
Wall Street is clearly gaining at the end of Friday's session. The Nasdaq index adds nearly 0.34% intraday, the benchmark S&P500 adds 0.44%,...
3 markets to watch November was one of the best months for equities so far this year. Did Santa Claus rally arrive early this year, or is the seasonal...
Russell2000 (US2000) rallies 2.5% awaiting change in Fed policy Money markets are increasing dovish bets Tesla (TSLA.US) loses...
The USDJPY pair is losing nearly 0.9% during today's session. The Japanese yen was doing relatively well early in the European session, but much of...
How Wall Street reacts to Powell? US short-term interest-rate futures rise after Fed chair Powell's remarks. Wall Street indices are traded slightly...
U.S. ISM PMI manufacturing report (November): Current: 46.7. exp. 47.6; previously 46.7 Prices paid: 49.9 (exp. 45.9; previously 45.1) Employment:...
EUR deepened today's drop in the afternoon following comments from ECB member Villeroy. Villeroy, who is also head of Bank of France, said that disinflation...
According to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal, Apple (AAPL.US) and Paramount Global (PARA.US) were said to be discussing the potential of combining...
Canadian jobs market report for November was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a slightly smaller employment gain than in October,...
European indices gain during Friday's session DE30 breaks above the 16,300-point barrier Investor attention turns to US ISM data and Powell's...
