🚩 Chinese stocks at yearly lows
Higher-than-expected Caixin manufacturing PMI reading failed to improve sentiment on Chinese indices Stock market discounts 'desperate' attempts...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Cryptocurrencies are riding a new wave, with Bitcoin climbing back above the $38,000 level. The increases follow advancements in the process of accepting...
Contracts in Europe point to higher opening Publications of final PMI data from Europe and the US Jerome Powell's speech Labor market data...
The session in the Asia-Pacific region is proceeding with moderate sentiments. Indices are mostly noted with a slight decrease. The Korean KOSPI...
Wall Street indices trade mixed during the final session of November. S&P 500 drops 0.2%, Nasdaq trades 0.8% lower, Dow Jones rallies 0.8% and small-cap...
Salesforce (CRM.US) launched today's trading with an over-7% bullish price gap. Solid performance of the company's shares today is driven by release...
Oil prices have slumped over 4% since OPEC+ announced that it has reached an agreement on additional oil output cuts at a meeting today. While output cuts...
Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official, weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show...
US pending home sales data for October was released at 3:00 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a 2.0% month-over-month decline, following a 1.1% MoM increase...
Wall Street indices open higher US30 jumps above 35,500 pts resistance Immunogen surges on AbbVie M&A news Wall Street indices launched...
Oil moved higher on headlines saying that OPEC+ agreed on output cuts. Saudi Arabia will extend its voluntarily 1 million bpd output cut while OPEC+ will...
US data pack for October, including US PCE inflation, was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a slowdown in headline and core PCE...
Annualized Canadian GDP came in -1.1% vs 0.1% exp. and -0.2% previously QoQ reading came in -0.3% vs 0% previously MoM reading came in 0.1% vs...
Affirm Holdings jumped over 30% during past 5 sessions Fiscal-Q1 results showed improvement in margins Reports on strong US holiday season sales...
DE30 gains noticeably during Thursday's session At 1:30 p.m. GMT, PCE data from the U.S. Deutsche Bank boosted by JP Morgan analysts General...
Oil caught a bid shortly before noon today, following media reports that OPEC+ may have agreed on output levels. It was reported that there is a preliminary...
Today we will learn the PCE inflation measure readings from the United States for October. As we can see, this reading is pretty much delayed, given that...
Flash CPI inflation readings (for November 2023) from Eurozone came in 2,4% vs 2,7% exp. and 2,9% previously (-0,5% MoM vs exp. -0,2% and 0,1% previously) Eurozone...
European indices open today session with modest gains Stronger retail sales data from Germany, weaker readings from France Eurozone inflation and...
An unexpected American dollar rally and weaker than expected readings from France fueled weaker sentiments on EURUSD. Previously published stronger readings...
