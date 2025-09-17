BREAKING: Germany retail sales much better than expected
Retail sales in Germany for October came in -0.1% decline vs -1.9% exp. and -4.9% in previously reading Retail sales rose in October by 1.1% vs 0.4%...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
The end of yesterday's session on Wall Street proved weak for the major benchmarks in the US. Buyers struggled to maintain their initial lead, with...
Today brought moderate gains on Wall Street, with US500 and US100 up by 0.25-0.35% amid a slight strengthening of the dollar. US500 is trading at...
OPEC, along with its Russia-led allies, is contemplating reducing oil production by up to 1 million barrels a day, according to delegates. This consideration...
Fed's Bostic's comments reflect a cautious yet optimistic outlook on the US economy. He anticipates a slowdown in economic activity in the coming...
Wall Street gains, indices head towards yearly highs Yields on 10-year bonds drop to 4.25% Dollar slows down declines and remains in consolidation Foot...
EIA inventories for the last week: EIA Crude Cushing Inventories Actual 1.854M (Forecast -, Previous 0.858M) EIA Crude Cushing Inventories Actual...
The commodities market is primarily associated with oil, gas or also gold. When it comes to this group, we also often talk about grains, but it is far...
Reserve Bank of New Zealand decided to keep rates unchanged at a meeting today. The official cash rate was left unchanged at 5.50%, in-line with market...
1:30 PM GMT - US Q3 GDP revision GDP (annualized): 5.2% vs 4.9% previously GDP Deflator. 3.6% vs 3.5% previously US GDP Price...
German flash CPI inflation for November was released at 1:00 pm GMT. Market expected a slowdown in headline CPI from 3.8% YoY in October to 3.5% YoY now....
DE30 gains sharply during Wednesday's session At 1 p.m. GMT, CPI data from Germany for November Philips loses after FDA comments General...
European indices as well as US index futures are trading higher today. While there were no specific news this morning to justify the jump on equity markets,...
EUR is on watch today due to flash release of CPI data for November from Spain and Germany. Spanish reading was already released at 7:00 am GMT and showed...
Flash Spanish CPI reading for November was released today at 8:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show an acceleration from 3.5 to 3.7% YoY. Actual report...
European indices set for flat opening Flash CPI data from Spain and Germany US Q3 GDP revision, speech from BoE Governor Bailey European index...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.10%, Dow Jones moved 0.24% higher and Nasdaq jumped 0.29%. Small-cap...
The Start of today's session on Wall Street began without a clear direction. However, after comments from FOMC members, the markets received...
Following today's comments from Fed members, specifically dovish remarks from Bowman and Waller, the market has returned to euphoric gains. We are...
Riding the wave of dovish comments from the Fed members and a weakening dollar, Bitcoin is once again trying to break through the key level of 38,000 USD....
