🔼 EURUSD above 1.10 USD!
Following today's comments from Fed members, specifically dovish remarks from Bowman and Waller, the market has returned to euphoric gains. We are...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Riding the wave of dovish comments from the Fed members and a weakening dollar, Bitcoin is once again trying to break through the key level of 38,000 USD....
Summary of Comments from Federal Reserve FOMC members: Fed's Bowman suggests that higher interest rates might be necessary to maintain low and stable...
Wall Street is set to open slightly lower Dollar remains weak as US treasury yields stay low Micron (MU.US) Q1 adjusted revenue forecast beats estimates Zscaler...
November Report: CB Consumer Confidence Actual 102 (Forecast 101, Previous 102.6) In November 2023, the Conference Board Consumer Confidence...
Oil prices took a hit this afternoon after media reports surfaced hinting at a possibility of another meeting delay. It was noted that talks among OPEC+...
DE30 slightly loses during Tuesday's session The economic calendar for today's session is relatively poor RWE outlines strategy for future...
Oil OPEC+ meeting regarding the level of oil production is scheduled to take place on Thursday Earlier, a joint decision on further production...
The GBPUSD pair is recording slight declines on an intraday basis, which with its range is approaching the barrier set by the 50% Fibo retracement of the...
Futures point to a lower opening in today's cash session Investor attention will turn to a number of bankers' speeches and Conference Board...
Stock market indices in the Asia-Pacific region traded at mixed levels during Tuesday's trading session. Korea's KOSPI gained nearly 1.01% intraday,...
* The first session of the last week of December is proceeding in a rather mixed mood. Most indices are losing. * Wall Street starts the day with declines,...
Shopify (SHOP.US) shares are gaining nearly 5% today after the Canadian online commerce platform released its Black Friday sales figures. The company generated...
The OPEC+ meeting is due to start at 12 am GMT on Thursday and many people with links to the cartel indicate that Saudi Arabia wants to forge a consensus...
03:00 pm GMT - US, new home sales for October. Actual: 679k. Expected: 721k. Previous: 759k New home sales supply 7.8 months in October from...
U.S. indices drop slightly at start of week US100 below the 16,000 point zone Kraft Heinz gains after approval of share buyback program Wall...
The conference with Christine Lagarde, the ECB president, has just begun. The theme of the speech is monetary policy in the Eurozone. Here are the most...
This year, Black Friday in the United States marked a significant increase in online sales, reaching a record $9.8 billion, which is a 7.5% rise from the...
US dollar launched a new week's trading on the back foot and is dropping against all other G10 currencies. US currency is weakening as traders see...
DE30 is slightly down at the beginning of the week The economic calendar for today's session is relatively poor Morgan Stanley downgrades recommendation...
