Daily summary: DJIA drops 0.7% despite tech stocks optimism 📉Cocoa retests April lows
U.S. stock indexes are paring back earlier gains. The United States announced an additional $70 billion investment in artificial intelligence, along...
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.US) are down nearly 4% in Tuesday trading, as a downgrade from Morgan Stanley weighs on investor sentiment despite an otherwise...
Cocoa (COCOA) futures on ICE are down over 5% today, despite the absence of any direct news that would clearly justify such a sharp market reaction. The...
Monetary Policy and Trade Wars US interest rates have remained unchanged for an extended period, a situation not expected to shift before September....
Wall Street sentiment improves following the CPI report, which helped calm investors by signaling only modest price pressures in the U.S. economy. Markets...
Oil Donald Trump has signaled a resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine, citing Russia's reluctance to engage in peace talks. However, the...
The EU has no plans to retaliate with trade measures before August 1, according to an EU spokesperson, with Trade Commissioner Sefcovic set to speak with...
U.S. bank stocks kicked off earnings season on Wall Street today and are trading lower, despite all institutions delivering very solid results, reporting...
Canada CPI NSA (M/M) Jun: 0.1% (est 0.1%; prev 0.6%) - CPI (Y/Y): 1.9% (est 1.9%; prev 1.7%) - CPI Core - Median (Y/Y): 3.1% (est 3.0%; prev 3.0%) -...
US100 gains despite 2.7% YoY US CPI June report vs 2.6% exp. and 2.4% previously CPI MoM came in at 0.3% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.1%) US Core...
Tuesday on European stock exchanges is mixed, despite the fact that sentiment in the US is extremely good. Most indices on the Old Continent are down around...
At 1:30 PM BST, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading for the United States for June will be released. The U.S. dollar is slipping ahead of the...
Bitcoin hit new all-time highs on Monday, rising above $123,000 USD. The rally is being driven by several factors. First, a favorable macroeconomic environment...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares rose more than 4.1% in pre-market trading on Wall Street after confirmation that the company plans to resume sales of its advanced...
Investor attention today will be focused on CPI reports from European countries, Canada, and the United States. Additionally, we will have the opportunity...
China's GDP grew by 5.2% year-over-year in Q2 2025, slightly above the 5.1% forecast, but lower than the 5.4% recorded in Q1. The Chinese National...
US indices are posting slight gains today. The S&P 500 is up nearly 0.2%, the Dow Jones is up just over 0.1%, and the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 are...
Wall Street’s earnings season is kicking off with expectations at their lowest since the end of 2023, as analysts forecast just 4.8% year-over-year...
Oil prices are falling because both the US and the European Union are taking steps to make Russian crude less attractive on the global market. The US is...
Stock market indices are seeing moderate declines on Monday, as President Donald Trump announced that the United States will impose 30 percent tariffs...
