Morning wrap (24.11.2023)
After a moderately positive European session on Thursday and no trading on Wall Street, Friday's sentiment in the Asian session was mostly weak....
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Today, the trading session was relatively calm as Wall Street stay closed due to Thanksgiving. European indexes mostly gained....
While trading on Wall Street is closed today due to the Thanksgiving holiday, Bitcoin is trading down a modest 0.5%, although it remains above the $37,000...
Binancecoin, the cryptocurrency exchange token of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, is back in the spotlight of the crypto world, after its founder and...
DE30 breaks above 16,000 point barrier ECB minutes come off relatively dovish Riskbank decision supports sentiment of real estate companies General...
ECB minutes were released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Document related to October meeting at which rates were kept unchanged. Bank judged that rates are already...
Central Bank of Republic of Turkey announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 11:00 pm GMT. Bank decided to hike rates by 500 basis points,...
Market volatility is limited today due to US holiday, causing many markets to be closed. Nevertheless, trading in Europe is proceeding as usual. Today,...
Media reports surfaced this morning saying that China may allow banks to offer unsecured short-terms loans to developers. This would be the first such...
Riksbank announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 9:30 am GMT. Expectations ahead of the meeting were split between 25 basis point rate hike...
A fresh set of PMI indices from major European economies was released this morning. Data for November was expected to show a small improvement in both...
European indices set for flat opening Flash November's PMIs from Europe Rate decision from CBRT and Riksbank, ECB minutes US holiday European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher with S&P 500 gaining 0.41%, Dow Jones moving 0.53% higher and Nasdaq adding 0.46%. Small-cap...
The mood in the European session was mixed today. The DAX gained 0.36%, with Thyssenkrupp posting record highs among German companies. The company reported...
Future contracts on natural gas (NATGAS) gains more than 5% after US natural gas inventories in EIA report came in much lower than expected EIA natural...
Wall Street indices gain after today session opening US100 gains 0.5%, trading in the 16,050 point zone Nvidia (NVDA.US) loses 3.3% as AMD (AMD.US)...
Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a small...
University of Michigan consumer sentiments came in 61,3 vs 61 exp. and 60,04 in previously reading Expectations conditions index: 56.9 vs 56.8 previously Conditions...
European stock markets in mixed sentiments, but DAX gains 0.5% Thysenkrupp (TKA.DE) leads gains on the German stock market and gains more...
US macro data readings US jobless claims came in 209 k vs 227.5 exp, and 231k previously Continued jobless claims: 1.84 million vs 1.875...
