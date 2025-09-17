DE30: DAX gains 0,5%, breaking 16,000 pt resistance zone 📈
European stock markets in mixed sentiments, but DAX gains 0.5% Thysenkrupp (TKA.DE) leads gains on the German stock market and gains more...
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
US macro data readings US jobless claims came in 209 k vs 227.5 exp, and 231k previously Continued jobless claims: 1.84 million vs 1.875...
OPEC+ reports that the meeting that was to be held on Sunday is canceled. Most likely, the meeting will be rescheduled for next week. This could mean that...
Nvidia reported fiscal-Q3 2024 earnings yesterday Company smashed sales and earnings expectations Almost 280% YoY growth in Datacenter segment sales Datacenter...
As British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has communicated, UK GDP will grow by 0.6% in 2023. It's worth remembering that recent projections...
The Turkish lira exchange rate has been weakening against the EUR and USD despite statements by Turkish President Erdogan, who conveyed today that room...
Brent and WTI crude oil are losing in the range of 1.5% today after traders priced in still-high U.S. crude inventories and a potential OPEC+ decision...
EURUSD seems to start a correction triggered by yesterday's publication of the Fed's minutes. Even tough, investors continue to maintain a base...
US durable goods orders for October Inflation and consumer expectations report from the University of Michigan Speeches by several central bankers Today,...
During the session in the Asia-Pacific region, indexes were noted lower, except for the Japanese market, where the Nikkei 225 gained 0.30%. Chinese...
Nvidia's (NVDA.US) highly anticipated report today turned out to be much better than the market expected. Nevertheless, the company's shares are...
According to the FOMC Minutes published at 07:00 pm GMT, bankers were unanimous in their decision to maintain interest rate levels. Following...
Bankers saw only limited progress in the decline in core inflation after excluding housing inflation Bankers noted that further policy tightening...
At 7:00 pm GMT, the FOMC Minutes protocol from the last interest rate meeting was published. According to the report, all bankers voted to keep the...
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao agrees to step down and the company will also admit wrongdoing and agree to pay $4.3 billion in fines for violating criminal...
During the Fed's last decision, which took place on November 1, the FOMC committee decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.5%. In contrast, the...
Today, after the session on Wall Street, Nvidia (NVDA.US) will present its results for the third quarter of the year. Investors will pay close attention...
A conference with President Lagarde has just begun. The banker communicated that the coming months could bring slightly higher readings of underlying inflation,...
Bitcoin is trading down nearly 2.5% today and retreating below the $36,500 area. At the same time, cryptocurrencies Algorand and Polygon are losing nearly...
US Existing Home Sales Oct: 3.79M (Estimated: 3.90M; Previous: 3.95M) - Existing Home Sales (M/M) Oct: -4.1% (Estimated -1.5%; Previous -2.2%) Home...
