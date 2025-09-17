US OPEN: Wall Street drops at the start of Tuesday's session
U.S. indices slump in early Tuesday session US100 in the 16,000 point zone Investors' attention turns to FOMC Minutes, retail company results...
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Regional manufacturing activity business Chicago Fed came in -0,49 vs 0 exp. and 0,02 previously Despite lower than expected reading USDIDX cuts early...
1:30 pm GMT - Canada, CPI inflation for October. Actual: 3.1% YoY. Expected: 3.2% YoY. Previous: 3.8% YoY CPI MoM. Actual: 0.1% MoM. Expected:...
Oil: The oil market experienced a significant rebound following reports that OPEC+ may decide on another production cut Comparative inventories...
European stock markets in mixed mood ahead of Fed minutes Rheinmetall on new ATH after presenting 2026 forecasts Jefferies lowers recommendations...
Wall Street indices launched the new week on a positive footing, with all major US benchmarks trading higher on Monday. Tech sector indices led gains,...
European indices set to open slightly higher FOMC minutes in the spotlight Nvidia to report earnings after market close European index futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher, led by tech shares. S&P 500 gained 0.74%, Dow Jones moved 0.58% higher and Nasdaq rallied 1.13%....
- Stock indices gained at the start of the last full week of November. Positive sentiment is related to increased certainty of no hikes from the Fed...
The U.S. Department of Justice is demanding more than $4 billion from cryptocurrency exchange Binance as part of a proposed settlement of a years-long...
The US100 is up "only" 0.6% today, but the index is approaching the important level of 16,000 points. Moreover, the area around this level is...
U.S. indices gain slightly at the start of the week US100 in the 16,000 point zone Sam Altman and Greg Brockman are both moving on to Microsoft Indices...
Oil continues its rally after recent rumors that OPEC+ may decide to deepen oil production cuts next Sunday. Today, in turn, we have comments on the oil...
European stock markets down at the start of the week Bayer shares in focus for investors Julius Baer warns of lower annual profits General...
Today, the Japanese yen is decidedly the strongest G10 currency, recording a 0.80% increase against the USD. The declines in the pair come after USDJPY...
At the start of the new week, the euro is being supported by the weekend updates of Moody’s ratings for Italy and Portugal. Last week, there was...
Cryptocurrencies started the week with gains, after right-winger and free market enthusiast Javier Milei won Argentina's election, unleashing speculation...
Futures Contracts on European Indices Fall in the First Part of the Day Speeches from Several Central Bankers Scheduled for Today First PMI Reports...
German PPI for November: Germany reported a significant decrease in producer prices for commercial products in Germany. In October 2023, these prices...
Stock indexes were traded mostly higher during the session in the Asia-Pacific region. At the beginning of the new week, investors extends positive...
