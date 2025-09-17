Morning Wrap (20.11.2023)
Stock indexes were traded mostly higher during the session in the Asia-Pacific region. At the beginning of the new week, investors extends positive...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil rebounds from yesterday's declines and climbs more than 4% for Brent and WTI. Funds point to covering short positions and profit-taking pressure...
Fed's Collins' Comments: Long-term yields have decreased since the last Fed meeting. Positive signs are emerging in the labor market's...
The U.S. dollar is trading lower today, with EURUSD gaining nearly 0.3%, forming a potentially bearish local triple top formation. Statements by Fed members...
Xi Jinping's visit to the US, culminating in a meeting with Joe Biden and US business leaders, was received positively. Both countries described the...
U.S. indices open with a slight gain The dollar resumes its decline, the dollar index loses 0.30% GAP (GAP.US) shares gain over 20% Markets...
The heating season has begun and despite a small increase in inventories previously, this time the DOE report showed an inventory gain of 60 bcf. An increment...
European stock markets gain at the end of the week Bayer shares benefit from favorable Delawere court ruling Volvo Car under pressure to sell off...
We can observe the strengthening of the Japanese yen in the morning of the new European session. The USDJPY and EURJPY currency pairs are down around...
Today at 07:00 am GMT we received the latest UK retail sales report. The data came in well below expectations, on a year-on-year basis we saw an acceleration...
European futures are currently pointing to a mixed opening in this week's last cash session. Yesterday's somewhat subdued sentiment on Wall Street...
Retail sales for October in y/y terms. Currently: -2,7%. Expected: -1,5%. Previously: -1%. Retail sales for October in m/m terms. Currently: -0,3%....
Governor Ueda of the BoJ began his testimony in Japan's parliament. The banker said he would maintain a loose monetary policy, and that a "weak"...
Wall Street has been doing mixed today since the start of the session. S&P 500 contracts failed to fully stem the downward wave. The US500 is losing...
Cryptocurrencies decline today. Bitcoin is losing nearly 4% and retreating from levels close to yearly highs near $37,800. The biggest cryptocurrency may...
Concerns about the health of China's economy and demand structure put bearish pressure on oil prices Investors are pricing in the impact...
Futures on US stock market indices loses slightly. US30 loses 0,1% Weaker macro readings from the US economy add pressure on yields Walmart (WMT.US)...
EIA natural gas inventories came in higher than expected with 60 bcf reading vs 42 bcf exp. and 79 bcf previously Futures on natural gas (NATGAS)...
US industrial production data for October: Industrial Production MoM Actual -0.6% (Forecast -0.4%, Previous 0.3%) Capacity Utilization Actual 78.9%...
Shares of the largest U.S. retailer Walmart (WMT.US), which climbed to new historic highs yesterday, are losing, as the company presented more cautious...
