Daily summary: US CPI report provides more fuel to Wall Street rally
Wall Street indices launched today's trading higher and gained further during the cash session after softer-than-expected US CPI reading for October...
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil is trading 0.5% higher on the day. Crude prices were down over 1% earlier today, but those declines were completely erased following US CPI data release...
US-listed shares of Sea Limited (SE1.US), Singaporean tech conglomerate, are sinking 20% today. Share price plunge was triggered by disappointing Q3 2023...
US CPI inflation data for October released earlier today was a key macro report scheduled for today. Report turned out to be a dovish surprise, with both...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading higher Softer-than-expected CPI reading provides fuel for rally Snap jumps on deal with Amazon Wall...
US CPI report for October at 1:30 pm GMT was the key macro release of the day. Report was expected to show a deceleration in the headline price gauge as...
DE30 breaks above 200-day EMA Delivery Hero shares gain after earnings release Citi raises recommendation for Continental shares General...
Today we are seeing a drop in sentiment in the crypto market where only DYDX and Polygon (12% and 4% increases, respectively) actually stand out positively...
The NFIB Business Optimism Index (US small businesses survey) came in at 90.7 versus 90.5 forecast and 90.8 previously Philip Jefferson of the Fed Uncertainty...
Key Predictions: Market expectations indicate a decrease in inflation dynamics to 3.3% year-over-year (y/y) after the last reading maintained...
The ZEW Sentiment Index from Nimetz is performing above expectations and indicating an improvement in sentiment for the third consecutive month. German...
China is considering a new $137 billion stimulus package to boost the struggling housing market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The...
After today's strong labor market data from the United Kingdom, the British pound is one of the strongest currencies on the forex market. However,...
US CPI for October German ZEW Sentiment Index GDP from the Eurozone and Poland Today's calendar is filled with significant publications,...
UK labor market data for September and unemployment benefits for October: Unemployment Change Actual 17.8k (Forecast 15k, Previous 20.4k) Average...
Asian and Pacific Region Stock Indices: Mixed performance is observed. In the first part of the day, the South Korean KOSPI gains the most - 1.25%,...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading lower, responding to US credit outlook cut by Moody's Moody's maintained US credit rating...
Tyson Foods (TSN.US) is trading lower following the release of fiscal-Q4 2023 results today before the opening of the Wall Street cash session. US food...
USDJPY experienced a quick and steep drop shortly after 3:00 pm GMT. While moves on other USD-tied FX pairs were also spotted, the move against Japanese...
Wall Street indices launch today's session lower Moody's cuts US credit outlook to 'negative' Boeing jumps after Bloomberg News...
