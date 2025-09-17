US OPEN: Wall Street drops after Moody's outlook cut
Wall Street indices launch today's session lower Moody's cuts US credit outlook to 'negative' Boeing jumps after Bloomberg News...
Market news
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
DE30 in zone of important resistance levels Novo Nordisk gains after survey result Continental in the shadow of possible employee cuts General...
Beginning of a new week on the global markets has been rather calm. No major moves can be spotted on equity indices or the FX market. However, there is...
Wall Street earnings season is slowly drawing to a close with the majority of large-cap US companies having reported their Q3 2023 financials already....
The credit rating agency Moody's Investor Service downgraded the credit rating for the United States last Friday. The outlook for the rating was changed...
Kryptowährungen zeigen heute eine leichte Schwäche, wobei Bitcoin Mühe hat, über 37.000 US-Dollar zu bleiben. Es scheint, dass die...
Luis de Guindos, former Minister of Economy, Industry and Competitiveness in Spain, and currently the Vice-President of the ECB, spoke at the opening of...
Futures indicate a lower opening for the cash session in Europe USA CPI inflation coming up on Tuesday Today, futures contracts for European...
On the first day of the new week, indexes in the Asia-Pacific region are trading mixed. The Chinese market is seeing a slight rebound, with...
European indices ended the last trading session lower this week. Germany's DAX lost more than 0.77%, France's CAC40 fell 0.96%.The sentiments...
San Francisco Federal Reserve chair, Mary Daly: POLICY IS IN A VERY GOOD PLACE THE RISKS OF EXCESSIVE AND INSUFFICIENT POLICY TIGHTENING ARE NOW...
Shares of a software company Synaptics (SYNA.US), are trading up nearly 14% today as earnings and revenue in its first fiscal quarter (Q3 2023) beat Wall...
The second phase of this week's final trading session brings sizable gains in Wall Street indices. US100 futures broke above the zone of recent local...
Solana, the seventh largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, continues its rapid upward price rally. Today SOL is gaining more than 13.55%, and...
The economic calendar for next week includes several key macro readings from the world's major economies. Investors will receive CPI and retail sales...
US Wall Street indices started the session with gains Fed members agree - there is still a chance for more rate hikes in the US US100 gains 0.7%,...
The University of Michigan released a flash consumer sentiment report for November at 3:00 pm GMT today. This was a sole and therefore key release scheduled...
Plug Power (PLUG.US), a manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells, released a quarterly report that revealed serious financial problems for the company. As a...
Richemont results drive sell-off in luxury goods sector Allianz gains after release of quarterly results General market situation The last...
The head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, and the head of the Dallas Fed Lorie. K Logan commented today on the situation in the Eurozone...
