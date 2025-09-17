🥇 GOLD drops below $1,950 per ounce
A risk-averse moves can be spotted on the global financial markets today with European stock market indices dropping 0.5-1.5%. This is a response to a...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Yesterday, BlackRock has submitted a 19b-4 filing with Nasdaq for the iShares Ethereum Trust, indicating plans to trade shares on the Nasdaq exchange....
Lower opening of indexes in Europe Inflation report from the University of Michigan in the USA UK GDP data Today, investors will encounter...
Preliminary GDP data for the UK for the third quarter of 2023 came in better than expected. In contrast, industrial production data fared slightly worse....
In the first part of the day, Asia-Pacific indexes are trading mostly lower during the session. The S&P ASX 200 loses 0.30%, the KOSPI loses...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading slightly higher but are now trading lower on the day. S&P 500 and Dow Jones drop 0.4%, Nasdaq trades...
Duolingo (DUOL.US), US company developing learning apps, is trading 19% higher today and eyes a test of record highs from September 2021. Surge in company's...
Gold and silver are trading 0.6% and 1.8% higher today, respectively, as the US dollar gives back some of its recent gains. However, other precious metals...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) surges 30% today after reporting Q3 2023 earnings yesterday after the close of the Wall Street session. Company reported better-than-expected...
US indices launched today's trading higher US100 tests 15,350 pts resistance zone Affirm Holdings surges after earnings Wall Street indices...
European indices gain, DE30 rises 0.6% Merck (MRK.DE) and Henkel (HEN3.DE) rally after results Hapag Lloyd (HLAG.DE) breaks out of extreme oversold...
Novavax (NVAX.US) reported higher-than-expected revenue for the third quarter, primarily due to U.S. government grants for clinical trials. Despite a year-over-year...
Walt Disney gains 4% in premarket Company reported fiscal-Q4 2023 earnings yesterday Sales missed expectations but earnings beat forecasts Streaming...
China's economic outlook is currently under stress caused by its weak real estate sector, where declining property prices and demand signal broader...
Before the opening on Wall Street, the situation on the forex market is a bit calmer than yesterday. The dollar halted yesterday's declines and is...
Bitcoin breaks through resistance at $36000 level. The major cryptocurrency is gaining 3.00% today to the $36700 level. The surge is driven by the potential...
European indices are opening without a clear direction, showing minor fluctuations Today, it will be worthwhile to observe bankers' speeches Data...
The Asia-Pacific session proceeded moderately without a clear direction. The Japanese market stood out with gains, where the Nikkei 225 increased...
Wall Street indices launched today's cash session little changed but have turned lower later on S&P 500 and Nasdaq trade 0.1% lower each while...
WHEAT as well as other agricultural commodities launched today's trading higher, extending yesterday's upward move. While WHEAT took a hit following...
