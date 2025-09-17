WHEAT fails to break above 600 area
WHEAT as well as other agricultural commodities launched today's trading higher, extending yesterday's upward move. While WHEAT took a hit following...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil continues to trade under pressure this week. Brent (OIL) is down almost 15% off the local high reached in late-October and trades 6% lower week-to-date....
Roblox (RBLX.US), US video game developer, is trading almost 20% higher today. Stock launched today's trading with a massive bullish price gap following...
Upbeat moods can be spotted on the global markets with equity indices from Europe and the United States trading higher today. Oil is trading little changed...
Wall Street indices trade little changed US500 tests 4,400 pts area Take-Two Interactive rallies on Bloomberg News report Wall Street indices...
European indices erase early session declines DE30 gains slightly, Bayer (BAYN.DE) near 12-year lows Commerzbank (CBK.DE) estimates higher annual...
Shares of Robinhood Markets (HOOD.US) are trading 9% lower in premarket today. The drop is a response to the company releasing its third quarter earnings...
The morning brought some interesting speeches by ECB and BoE bankers. Here are the most interesting sentences uttered by the bankers. The basic tone was...
Eurozone reatil sales for September came in -2,9% vs -3,1% exp. and -2,1% previously At the same time monthly reading came in slightly down...
Today EURUSD could definitely be an interesting currency pair due to a number of statements by Fed and ECB members, the most important of which will be...
European indices futures point to lower session opening Weak macro calendar, US wholesale sales in a spotlight Numerous speeches by Fed and ECB...
Final October inflation readings from Germany CPI y/y: 3,8% vs 3,8% exp. and 3,8% previously 0% monthly vs 0% exp and 0% previously HICP...
Wall Street closed yesterday's session higher, with the Nasdaq rising nearly 1% extending gains in U.S. stocks, which are trading on their longest...
Indexes on Wall Street are gaining, the standout is the Nasdaq where gains reach over 1%. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones are up 0.4 and 0.2%, respectively,...
Datadog (DDOG.US) reported a robust third quarter with a 25% increase in year-over-year revenue, reaching $547.5 million. The company's stock saw a...
Today, cryptocurrency market sentiment is definitely weakening, with Bitcoin failing to hold above $35,000 and currently trading at $34,700. Bitcoin's...
Credit card delinquency rates rose among younger Americans but the increase is broad based on income and location Total U.S. household debt rose 1.3%...
The dollar is strengthening again, causing slight declines in indices. Somewhat hawkish comments from Fed bankers have unsettled the markets. TripAdvisor...
US Trade Balance: -61,54 mld USD vs -59,8 mld USD exp. and 58,3 mld USD previously Canadian Trade Balance: 2,04 mld USD vs 1 mld USD exp. and 0,72...
Goolsbee, the president of the Chicago Fed, gave an interview today in which he commented on the current monetary policy and the latest macroeconomic data....
