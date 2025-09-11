US OPEN: Wall Street reduces early losses 💡
Stock market indices are seeing moderate declines on Monday, as President Donald Trump announced that the United States will impose 30 percent tariffs...
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
The European stock market extended losses today in response to Donald Trump’s unilateral declaration, imposing 30% tariffs on all European goods,...
Following its recent breakout, silver prices are at their highest level in nearly 14 years, reflecting strong demand on the London commodities exchange....
Significance for European Union Exports Donald Trump's administration's announcement of a 30% tariff on imports from the European Union, effective...
07:30 AM BST, Switzerland - Inflation Data for June: PPI: actual -0.7% YoY; previous -0.7% YoY; PPI: actual -0.1%...
Monday’s economic calendar remains typically light, with trade and tariff issues continuing to take center stage. This time, focus shifts to negotiations...
Wall Street ended Friday in the red (S&P 500: -0.3%, Nasdaq: -0.2%, DJIA: -0.6%, Russell 2000: -1.3%), and the latest news regarding tariffs...
Wall Street showed signs of mild uncertainty today. Although major indices remain near record highs, trading was cautious as investors await details...
Oil prices rebound slightly on Friday, though the market remains cautious. Investors are evaluating potential new sanctions on Russian crude, offset...
The upcoming week may be very interesting in terms of macro publications. Among the U.S. reports alone are the CPI report, retail sales, and data from...
US companies producing drones and drones solutions such as Kratos Defense (KTOS.US) and AeroVironment (AVIV.US) gain more than 10% today amid US defence...
Sugar futures (SUGAR) on the ICE exchange are rising by nearly 2% today, attempting to decisively reverse a months-long sell-off. The rally appears to...
Grain markets remain under pressure with prices hovering near lows, and hopes now rest on the upcoming USDA July WASDE report, set for release today...
Wall Street tries to halt correction; US500 loses 0.3% Levi Strauss shares rise after results; Novo Nordisk under pressure US dollar gains US100...
Futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) are up nearly 4% today. A slight pullback from all-time highs on Wall Street has weakened market sentiment,...
12:30 PM GMT, Canada – June Labor Market Data: Employment Change: Current: 83.1K; Forecast: 0.9K; Previous: 8.8K Unemployment Rate:...
The U.S. confirms 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1. A letter to the EU outlining a new tariff structure is expected today. The UK economy shrank...
The Canadian dollar is down over 0.3% against the US dollar today following the announcement of new 35% tariffs on Canadian goods. The USDCAD pair rebounded...
07:45 AM BST, France - Inflation Data for June: French CPI: actual: 1% YoY; forecast 0.9% YoY; previous 0.7% YoY; French...
While trade and tariff issues remain at the forefront of financial markets’ attention, the end of the week will also bring a batch of macroeconomic...
