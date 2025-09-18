Dollar strengthens after comments from Fed bankers 💲
Goolsbee, the president of the Chicago Fed, gave an interview today in which he commented on the current monetary policy and the latest macroeconomic data....
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
Oil WTI drops below $80 per barrel for the first time in 2 months Chinese imports increased 3% YoY in October while analysts expected 4.8% YoY...
European indices trade slightly lower DE30 continues to pull back Telefonica Deutschland jumps over 30% on takeover bid European stock market...
Reserve Bank of Australia announced an expected 25 basis point rate hike today. This was the first rate move after four meetings of holding rates unchanged....
European indices set for lower opening API report on oil inventories Second-tier data from Europe and US Speeches from Fed and ECB members European...
German industrial production data for September was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a small month-over-month drop as well as...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher after a volatile session that saw Wall Street benchmarks swing between gains and losses S&P...
Wall Street indices launched the first trading session of a new week higher but have later erased gains and turned lower S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow...
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision during the upcoming Asia-Pacific session (Tuesday, 3:30...
The first trading session of a new week is marked with a big drop in the US natural gas prices (NATGAS). Commodity is trading over 5% lower at press time....
Last week, we had alerted to the fact that the divergence between the US dollar index and TNOTEs could potentially exert pressure on the US dollar. In...
US indices trade slightly higher US100 tests bearish trendline BioNTech jumps 5% after earnings Wall Street indices launched today's trading...
European indices trade little changed DE30 pulls back from important resistance zone Evotec slumps 7% after RBC downgrade European stock market...
Majority of the biggest and best known US companies have already reported their financials for Q3 2023. However, stream of earnings releases is still strong....
Cryptocurrencies started the week in a fairly positive mood, with Bitcoin trading above $35,000 and cryptocurrency Ripple extending its rally on a wave...
At the beginning of last week, there was no indication of a change in the downward trend for the EURUSD rate. The euro was weaker than the dollar. The...
Markets in Europe are expected to open at a similar level Service sector PMI data from Europe Ivey PMI from Canada Today's macro calendar...
In September 2023, real new orders in manufacturing increased by 0.2% compared to the previous month, after adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects....
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region are gaining at the beginning of the new week. The leaders of the gains are the indexes in China, which are rising...
The end of the week brings an extension of the better sentiment in the stock market. The US500 is up 1.30%, while the US100 is noted at a solid 1.70%...
