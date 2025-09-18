GBPUSD gains 1.50% 🧨
The British pound experienced a notable increase against the US dollar, which is currently one of the weakest currencies following the release of the Non-Farm...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
The British pound experienced a notable increase against the US dollar, which is currently one of the weakest currencies following the release of the Non-Farm...
Fortinet's (FTNT.US) third-quarter results have cast a shadow over its financial performance, with the company experiencing its first year-over-year...
Wall Street gains after weaker labor market data Investors stop believing in further interest rate hikes Cloudflare (NET.US) and Booking (BKNG.US)...
Canada labor data pack for October: Canadian Participation Rate Actual 65.6% (Forecast 65.6%, Previous 65.6%) Canadian Unemployment Rate Actual...
US NFP report, scheduled for 12:30 pm GMT, was a key macro release of the day. Data was expected to show an 180k jobs gain as well as deceleration in annual...
Old Continent indices lose ground after surge in recent sessions Maersk negative on earnings forecasts; company cuts 10,000 jobs BMW releases better-than-expected...
NFP report for October is a key release of the day! Report will be released at 12:30 pm BST today and is expected to show a weaker jobs growth than in...
USDCAD is a currency pair that is likely to experience elevated volatility today in the early afternoon. This is because jobs reports for October from...
European indices set for higher opening Jobs reports for October from the United States and Canada Speeches from Fed and BoE members European...
US indices extended the upward streak for another day and finished yesterday's trading with big gains. S&P 500 gained 1.89%, Dow Jones moved...
Apple (AAPL.US) has just released its results for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year. Here are the key details of the report. Selected results: *EPS...
Major stock benchmarks in Europe were on the upswing today, with the DAX, FTSE and CAC40 gaining close to 1.5%, while Hugo Boss' results supported...
Apple (AAPL.US) will report its Q4 fiscal year results after the US session. Wall Street does not expect a compression of margins and net profits, but...
The New York Times reports that the United States is pushing for Israel to agree to a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip. According to the commentary,...
Wall street continue to rise, US100 leads gains with 1% gains US unemployment claims slightly above expectations - reading supported the bulls US...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 12:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to...
Data on orders from U.S. factories showed a 2.8% increase versus 2.3% estimates and 1.2% previously At the same time, the underlying reading of...
Strong gains on European stock markets Hugo Boss gains 7% after better results and forecasts Lufthansa gains on the back of higher bookings Overall...
Jobless claims data Initial jobless claims: 217k vs 210k expected (210k previously) Continuing claims: 1818k vs 1800k expected (1790k previously) Source:...
Caterpillar reported Q3 2023 earnings on Tuesday Sales and earnings beat analysts' expectations Inventory build-up and drop in orders raise...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator