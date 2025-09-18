BREAKING: GBP appreciates after BoE keeps rates unchanged
Bank of England announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm GMT. The consensus of the markets was in favor of the BoE keeping...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
The Bank of England (BoE) intends to keep the interest rates at the current level of 5.25% after today's meeting. The decision on interest rates will...
Norges Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 9:00 am GMT. The Norwegian central bank was expected to keep rates unchanged with a...
Following yesterday's optimism after the Fed's decision, riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies, gained strongly. Bitcoin broke through the...
Decision on interest rates in the UK Publication of final PMI data from the industry Durable goods orders in the USA Futures on European...
The session in the Asia-Pacific region proceeded in a good mood after a strong rebound on Wall Street. Stocks led by technology companies...
Sentiment in the European market was mostly positive today. The DAX closed the session nearly 0.7% higher, the CAC40 gained more than 0.6% and the FTSE...
US100 gains 1.8% and US500 is up 1.25% after the Fed decision and the post-meeting conference. The Fed kept rates unchanged and while Chairman Powell insisted...
Fed chair, Powell (6:30 PM, BST) The full effects of tightening is yet to be felt and Fed policy is now restrictive bur there's a long way...
Market reaction to the FOMC decision is nearly non-existent and it’s not a surprise – the move on rates was not expected and furthermore there...
Just as expected, the Fed left interest rates unchaged at 5.25-5.5% In the first reaction US dollar loses slightly while stocks gain Markets know...
The shares of industrial, portable and home power generator manufacturer Generac Holdings (GNRC.US) are today the strongest gainers among the entire S&P...
Zinc (ZINC) futures contracts are trading up 4% today in response to reports from Dutch commodity company Nyrstar, which intends to temporarily shut down...
Oil Inventories report (EIA) from US: Crude oil inventories: 0,733 mln barrels vs 1,802 mln exp vs 1,371 mln previously Gasoline inventories: 0,065...
The decision of the FOMC will be taken today at 7pm CET/6pM GMT. While investors generally expect the Fed to hold rates unchanged, the post-meeting conference...
USA, final ISM PMI data for industry. Actual: 46,7. Predictions: 49. Previously: 49 Employment sub-index. Actual: 46.8. Predictions: 50 Previously:...
Indexes on Wall Street are trading slightly higher ahead of the Fed decision. US500 gains 0.3% The U.S. Treasury Department's auction put pressure...
10-year bond auctions to increase by $2bn vs. $3bn expected Auctions of 2-year bonds to increase by USD 3bn/month 3-year auctions increase by USD 2...
13:15 BST: USA, ADP report. Actual: 113k. Predictions: 150k. Previously: 89k. It is noteworthy that although the change in jobs among private companies...
US data in focus for investors Toyota Motors results support German automotive sector representatives Overall market situation: Wednesday's...
