BREAKING: UK manufacturing PMI data revised to the downside!
UK Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Oct F: 44.8 (est 45.2; prev 45.2) The British pound is losing against the US dollar during today's session. Shortly...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
UK Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Oct F: 44.8 (est 45.2; prev 45.2) The British pound is losing against the US dollar during today's session. Shortly...
We have a very interesting day ahead of us in terms of the publication of important data and monetary decisions in the US. In addition to the final PMI...
Danish company Orsted (ORSTED.DK) has announced that it has taken a 28.4 billion Danish kroner ($4.03 billion) impairment charge for the first nine months...
European futures point to higher opening of today's cash session US labor market data and FOMC decision in focus Investors will react to AMD...
During the session in APAC markets, several Japanese officials commented on recent movements in pairs linked to the Japanese yen, which could take on...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading lower but has managed to recover from the drops later on. S&P 500 trades 0.5% higher, Nasdaq gains...
Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT.US) is trading under massive pressure today. Stock is down around 40% on the day, following disappointing results of drug trial....
The US dollar is the best performing G10 currency at press time. The US dollar index (USDIDX) is up 0.6% on the day. Gains on the USD market come as yields...
VF Corp (VFC.US) , a US apparel and footwear company, is one of the worst performing US stocks today. Company is trading over 10% lower at press time and...
Shares of Arista Networks (ANET.US) are trading at double-digit highs today in response to the company's Q3 financial results and guidance, which soundly...
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) is preparing to announce its third-quarter results after the close of today's session, October 31st. On the day of...
Wall Street opens mixed but drops later on US30 tests 33,000 pts area Earnings from Caterpillar, Pfizer and Pinterest Wall Street indices launched...
The Conference Board released the consumer confidence index for October at 2:00 pm GMT today. Headline index was expected to deteriorate from 103.0 in...
Stock markets in Europe gain during Tuesday's session GDP data and CPI readings from the Eurozone point to the definitive end of the tightening...
Oil Oil prices pulled back at the beginning of a new week Israel intensified ground operations in the Gaza Strip but as the conflict did not escalate...
Canadian monthly GDP report for August was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a 0.1% MoM expansion of the Canadian economy, following...
Eurozone CPI harmonised (Y/Y) Oct P: 2.9% (exp 3.1%; prev 4.3%) - CPI Core (Y/Y) Oct P: 4.2% (exp 4.2%; prev 4.5%) - CPI (M/M) Oct P: 0.1% (exp 0.3%;...
During today's trading session on APAC markets, investors' attention was primarily drawn to the BoJ's monetary policy decision. The meeting...
European futures point to a mixed opening to today's cash session Spotlight on preliminary CPI and GDP data from the Eurozone and CB data from...
September retail sales -0.8% vs. +0.5% m/m expected. Earlier -1.2% m/m. Y/y reading of -4.3% vs. expected -4% and earlier reading of -2.3%.
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator