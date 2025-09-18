BoJ Ueda conference - key comments
The conference call with Chairman Ueda on today's BoJ decision has just begun. Here are the most important comments made by the BoJ Chairman: JAPAN'S...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its -0.1% target for short-term interest rates and for 10-year government bond yields around the 0% set by the...
Wall Street is making gains in the new week. The leading indexes, the Nasdaq 100 and the SP500 are up more than 1%. The better sentiment comes...
Tesla (TSLA.US) is facing downward pressure, influenced by a broader decline in auto stocks triggered by ON Semiconductor's disappointing forecast....
Bitcoin is starting a week in which the main attention of the markets will be on Wednesday's Fed decision, and is still hovering in a price range between...
Today's session brings slightly increased volatility of the Japanese yen, due to the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision scheduled for tomorrow....
Wall Street starts the new week on a positive note The dollar is noticeably weaker, with EURUSD rising by 0.45 Amazon (AMZN.US) gained an additional...
Bank of Japan is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision during the next Asia-Pacific session. Timing is tentative but announcement is usually...
Flash German CPI report for October was released today at 1:00 pm BST. German CPI data for October Annual: 3.8% YoY vs 4.0% YoY expected, and...
European indices trade higher DE30 climbs back above 14,800 pts Siemens Energy jumps 5% as CEO says company doesn't need state money European...
Wall Street earnings season for Q3 2023 is in full swing. Last week was dominated by earnings from US biggest tech companies. There are still some of those...
Oil is trading lower at the beginning of the new week. Crude prices launched this week's trading with a small bullish price gap but those gains were...
EUR is trading higher against the US dollar today. While EURUSD dropped following miss in Spanish CPI data for October, those declines were erased later...
German GDP report for Q3 2023 was released today at 9:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a 0.3% quarter-over-quarter contraction. On an annual basis,...
This week will be particularly important for the EUR/USD, as we will have several macroeconomic data releases regarding the US and the FOMC decision on...
Flash Spanish CPI inflation report for October was released today at 8:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show quite a noticeable month-over-month jump...
European indices set for higher opening CPI inflation data from Spain and Germany Rate decisions from FOMC, BoJ and BoE later this week! European...
Israel said its army began the next phase of war against Hamas and intensified ground operations in northern Gaza over the weekend However, as there...
Wall Street erases some of the gains from the beginning of today's session. At the opening both the US500 and the US100 were gaining. At the...
Just after 6:20 PM BST, an Israeli military spokesperson announced that residents of Gaza City are being asked to move south. Israeli ground forces are...
