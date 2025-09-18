Three markets to watch (30.10.2023)
The week ahead will be intense as the economic calendar is packed with top-tier macro events and releases. Traders will be offered rate decisions from...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
Over the last two weeks, the Nasdaq 100 has lost over 8%, and a negative market sentiment led to the breaking of a key support line. The declines were...
Indexes indicate a higher opening for the cash session on Wall Street The US PCE data came out as expected Investors are beginning to speculate...
Monthly data pack for September from the United States, including PCE inflation data, was released today at 1:30 pm BST. PCE data is released with a much...
Old Continent gains slightly at the end of the week US PCE data will be released at 1:30 pm BST Investors react to the results of Covestro,...
Amazon (AMZN.US) released Q3 2023 earnings report yesterday after market close, triggering an over-5% jump in company's share price in after-hours...
Oil market has been rather calm this week. Crude prices dropped at the beginning of the week as Israel held off on the land invasion of Gaza Strip and...
The Spanish GDP report for Q3 2023 was a key European macro release scheduled for today. Report was expected to show a lower pace of expansion than in...
European indices set for higher opening US PCE data for September in the spotlight Earnings reports from Chevron and Exxon Mobil European index...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower - S&P 500 dropped 1.18%, Dow Jones moved 0.76% lower while Nasdaq slumped 1.76% US index futures...
Wall Street indices deepened ongoing downward move today after key support levels on major US indices were breached yesterday S&P 500 drops 1%,...
Amazon (AMZN.US) is another US mega-cap tech company that will show its third quarter financials this week. Company is scheduled to report Q3 2023 earnings...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading lower US100 drops below key support zone Earnings from Merck, UPS and Mastercard Wall Street...
The European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged at a meeting today, in-line with market expectations. ECB is largely seen as done hiking...
A key US macro report of the week - GDP report for Q3 2023 - has been just released at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a significant acceleration...
The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to keep the three key ECB interest rates unchanged. Deposit rate: 4.0% (consensus:...
McDonald's trades around 3% year-to-date lower Company set to report Q3 earnings on Monday Revenue growth seen slightly weaker than in Q2 2023 McDonald's...
At 12:00 am BST the CBRT made a decision on interest rates in Turkey. The central bank decided to raise rates to 35%, in line with consensus. Turkey,...
Wall Street sell-offs affect markets from the Old Continent Mercedes-Benz results in focus of investors' attention ECB decision at 1:15...
