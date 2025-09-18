🔴ECB has finished hiking. DE30 under pressure
The ECB raised rates in September by 25 bps and communicated that rates are at a sufficiently restrictive level The euro has remained under pressure...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
The ECB raised rates in September by 25 bps and communicated that rates are at a sufficiently restrictive level The euro has remained under pressure...
Contracts based on the Nasdaq-100 technology index (US100) are extending today's early European session dynamic declines, which with their range now...
It seems that the Japanese government is not very comfortable with the 150 level on the USDJPY, as there was again a very strong and rapid pullback on...
European futures point to lower opening of today's cash session ECB, CBRT decisions and US GDP report in focus for investors US100...
Asia-Pacific market indices are trading lower, reflecting the negative sentiment seen on Wall Street yesterday. Shares of Meta Platforms...
Meta Platforms (META.US) shares gain 3.8% in the after hour trading after the company released strong quarterly results. Meta Platforms' has seen a...
Wall Street indices are trading lower today, with tech shares underperforming following disappointing earnings from Alphabet. S&P 500 drops 1.5%,...
Bitcoin has been on the rise since mid-September 2023 with the upward move clearly accelerating over the past two weeks. Sentiment towards cryptocurrencies...
Wall Street indices are trading lower today with tech shares being underperformers. S&P 500 drops 0.7%, small-cap Russell 2000 is down 1.2% while Nasdaq...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) trades around 3% higher in premarket today. The gain comes after the release of fiscal-Q1 2024 (calendar Q3 2023) earnings report yesterday...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official, weekly report on change in US energy inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Market expectations...
The Bank of Canada announced its latest monetary policy decision at 3:00 pm BST today. No surprise from BoC was offered and the main rate was left unchanged...
Wall Street indices open lower US500 pulls back from the 200-session moving average Vertiv Holdings rallies after Q3 2023 earnings Wall Street...
Less than a month ago, the question of whether gold would reach $2,000 per ounce made definite sense. At the time, gold was testing the $1,800 area and...
Boeing (BA.US) shares gained nearly 3.3% ahead of the opening of the trading session despite the release of worse-than-expected quarterly results. However,...
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.US) experienced a decline in its share price, dropping 6.0% in premarket trading, following its third-quarter earnings report which...
Key takeaways: Analysts expect Meta to report revenue of $33.52 billion (+21% YoY) and EPS of $3.60 for Q3 2023, up from $2.98 in Q2 and $1.64 a...
European indices trade slightly higher DE30 pulls back from 15,000 pts area Deutsche Bank jumps 6% after Q3 earnings Major European stock market...
Investors' attention in Europe today turns once again to fashion companies (as a reminder, Hermès (RMS.FR) boasted its better-than-expected...
German Ifo Institute released a new set of its indices today at 9:00 am BST. The headline business climate index came better thant expected such as other...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator