Chart of the day - AUDUSD (25.10.2023)
Today’s release of Australia's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the third quarter has significantly influenced expectations regarding the...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
Today’s release of Australia's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the third quarter has significantly influenced expectations regarding the...
Speeches by the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde Quarterly results from IBM and Meta Platforms after the session...
Chinese stocks rallied after Beijing took stronger action to support the world’s second-largest economy, spurring hopes that the market’s...
Microsoft Q1 2024 earnings beat analyst expectations EPS $2.99 vs est. $2.24 Rev. $56.5b, est. $54.54b Productivity Rev $18.59b, est. $18.29b Intelligent...
In the broad market today, we a gradually camling sentiment. Both the US500 and US100 are trading on a slight upside. The gains were somewhat limited...
Verizon's Third Quarter 2023 Performance Verizon Communications Inc. unveiled its financial results for the third quarter of 2023, shedding light...
Bitcoin has already lost more than 3.0% from today's highs after the ticker for a new ETF from Blackrock disappeared from the list on the website of...
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.US), the parent company of Google and YouTube, is set to release its earnings report after the close of trading today. The report...
Wall Street opens slightly higher The dollar strengthens, and yields gain slightly Quarterly results from Coca Cola (KO.US), General Electric (GE.US),...
Flash PMI indices from the United States for October were published at 2:45 pm BST today. Report was expected to show a deterioration in manufacturing...
Positive sentiment has returned to the cryptocurrency market in recent weeks. Bitcoin broke through a very important resistance level at $31,000, and the...
Markets in Europe gain on wave of improving broad market sentiment Investor attention focused on Hermes and Puma results Overall market situation: Tuesday's...
Oil Chevron is to continue investments in Venezuela, but over the next few months, production and exports to the USA should not exceed an additional...
Microsoft (MSFT.US), a major US tech company, is scheduled to report its fiscal-Q1 2024 (calendar Q3 2023) today after the close of the Wall Street session....
Spotify (SPOT.US), US-listed Swedish audio streaming company, is trading higher ahead of the Wall Street session launch today. Stock drops 2% after the...
Today's trading session is focusing primarily on PMI data readings from the world's major economies. In the UK, we also got to know such a report,...
08:15 am BST: France, PMI index for services and manufacturing for October. Manufacturing. Actual: 42,6. Forecast: 44.8. Previously: 44,2. Services. Actual:...
European futures point to higher opening of today's cash session PMI data from major economies in focus for investors Bitcoin trims some...
UK: - Jobless claims change in September. Actual: 20,4k. Forecast: 2,3k. Previous: 0.9k. - Unemployment rate in August. Actual: 4,2%....
Investors' attention turns to Bitcoin, which in the evening broke above the $35,000 cap! The cryptocurrency is gaining on an intraday basis of...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator