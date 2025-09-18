Bitcoin breaks through the $35,000 barrier❗
Investors' attention turns to Bitcoin, which in the evening broke above the $35,000 cap! The cryptocurrency is gaining on an intraday basis of...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
The final hours of yesterday's session on Wall Street brought a bit worse investor sentiment. Most benchmarks reduced early gains, which in the...
The first trading session of the new week in European markets was positive. Although most local benchmarks were down at the start of trading, the...
Bitcoin continues the upward trend that started just under 2 weeks ago. Over this period, the largest cryptocurrency has gained over 16%. The rise was...
BRENT crude oil is losing more than 2.5% during Monday's trading session. Although the sell-offs have been quoted since the beginning of the day, their...
Wall Street retreats slightly Bond yields gain again Chevron announces a takeover for 53 billion dollars The first day of the new week does...
Monday's trading session on the broad market is performing somewhat mixed. Stock market indices and commodities mostly drop, which can be justified...
DE30 drops at start of week Varta resumed deliveries to "important" customer Volkswagen cuts margin forecasts General market situation: This...
Hess Corp (HES.US) is trading 3% higher in premarket today after Chevron (CVX.US) announced that it will buy the company. Chevron said that it has entered...
Lack of escalation in the Middle East over the weekend led to a rather calm beginning of a new week. European and US index futures traded higher during...
Wall Street earnings season for Q3 2023 is gathering pace and we are entering one of the most interesting weeks in terms of reports scheduled. Investors...
The beginning of this session is marked by an improvement in market sentiment, with equities recovering, while the US dollar is retreating slightly. In...
Global financial markets are rather calm at the beginning of a new week as no escalation in the Middle East occurred over the weekend. However, there is...
European indices set for higher opening Flash PMIs, rate decisions and GDP reports in the week ahead Earnings reports from top US tech companies European...
US and European index futures trade slightly higher after the beginning of new week's trade as feared Israeli ground invasion of Gaza Strip did...
Risk-off moods could be spotted on the global markets on Friday as investors seems to be reducing bets on riskier assets amid concern that conflict...
A flight to safety can be spotted on the global financial markets ahead of the weekend. Risk of escalation in the Middle East remains real and investors...
The next week on the markets looks interesting as it will be a week packed with top-tier macro events. Traders will be offered rate decisions from the...
American Express (AXP.US) launched today's trading with a bearish price gap and reached the lowest levels in 10 months. This comes following the release...
Patrick Harker, head of the Philadelphia Fed, indicated that the economy in the US is weakening faster than thought and inflation is also falling faster...
