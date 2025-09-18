US OPEN: Wall Street opens lower, SolarEdge slumps after profit warning
Wall Street indices trade slightly lower US100 makes another test of the 23.6% retracement SolarEdge Technologies plunges 30% after profit warning Wall...
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
DE30 drops at the end of the week Fears of further escalation of conflict ruin "risk-on" sentiment General market situation: The...
Canadian retail sales data for August was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a 0.3% month-over-month drop in headline retail sales...
Fed Bostic delivered a speech today in which he struck an upbeat note on the US economy, hinting that it still has a lot of momentum. Bostic said that...
German company Duerr (DU.DE) is a major producer of parts for a number of companies in the automotive, pharmaceutical and carpentry sectors. The company...
The increases are driven by recent false reports about Blackrock's acceptance of a Bitcoin spot ETF and the upcoming halving. Although the speculations...
As market attention is focused on the actions of the Fed and rising geopolitical tensions, the main cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is gaining momentum and approaching...
Futures contracts indicate a lower opening in Europe Retail sales data from the UK, Canada, and Poland Futures contracts suggest a slightly...
Asia-Pacific indexes are mostly losing for another day in a row after the session on Wall Street once again worsened market sentiment. The...
A mixed mood was observed in the European trading session with a slight advantage for the market bears. In the end, Germany's DAX lost 0.33%, France's...
Markets on Wall Street are trading at mixed levels, and investors' attention during today's session is primarily focused on Tesla's (TSLA.US)...
The most important remarks said by Jerome Powell regarding the current economic condition and policy outlook: THE POLICY-SETTING COMMITTEE IS PROCEEDING...
Pfizer's (PFE.US) $43 billion Seagen (SGEN.US) deal wins unconditional EU approval. As it was concluded by European lawmakers, deal wouldn't raise...
U.S NATURAL GAS STORAGE ACTUAL: 97B VS 84B PREVIOUS; EST 81B Source: xStation 5 Stocks were 300 Bcf higher than last year at this time and...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of Thursday's session Tesla and Netlfix results in focus Jobless claims: 198k Forecast 210k Previously:...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares are trading down more than 6% after results that disappointed negatively. After initial gains after the market close, investors...
Weekly report on US jobless claims was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Expectations pointed to a small pick-up in initial jobless claims and continuing...
DE30 marginally higher during Thursday's session Nestle releases worse earnings results Deutsche Bank optimistic about GEA Group company General...
Lockheed Martin gained after launch of Israel-Hamas war Company reported Q3 earnings on Tuesday Sales beat expectations while operating profit lags Lower...
Shares of smartphone and technology manufacturer Nokia (NOKIA.FI) are under pressure today as the company disappointed with its results. Net income fell...
