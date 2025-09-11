BREAKING: UK's GDP falls unexpectedly in May 📉
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data for May: GDP: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous -0.3% MoM; GDP: actual 0.7% YoY; forecast...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
More
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data for May: GDP: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous -0.3% MoM; GDP: actual 0.7% YoY; forecast...
S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones futures are retreating about 0.2% from yesterday’s gains; a larger correction is seen on the Russell 2000...
U.S. stock indices are seeing moderate gains in today’s session. The Russell 2000 is leading the advance, up nearly 0.9%. The Dow Jones is...
The cryptocurrency market is back in the spotlight, with Bitcoin just reaching a new all-time high of $112,700. On the day, Bitcoin is up 1.40%, Ethereum...
Today, capital in the stock market is rotating out of tech stocks and into other sectors. The US100 is down 0.32%, while the US500 is up 0.16%, and the...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual 53B (Forecast 62B, Previous 55B)
Indices are holding in a stable consolidation after Wednesday's gains, which were fueled by artificial intelligence enthusiasm and Nvidia’s record-breaking...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,965K; forecast 1,980K; previous 1,955K; Initial...
Delta Air Lines (DAL.US) shares rose significantly after the company restored its full-year earnings forecast, which the market interpreted as a sign of...
DAX (DE40) futures are posting slight losses but remain around the 24,700-point level. Shares of Thyssenkrupp, Gerresheimer, and turbine producer...
Shares in European companies with strong ties to China are clearly gaining in value, driven by optimism surrounding a possible stimulus package in the...
Shares of Barry Callebaut (BARN.CH), the world’s largest cocoa processor, are down over 12% today following financial results that revealed declining...
Last week, Bitcoin’s price surged nearly 6%, and on July 9, the cryptocurrency briefly climbed to a new all-time high, surpassing $112,000. The rally...
Futures on indices in Europe i United States lose slightly after yesterday upward move Light macro calendary today: US jobless claims and Fed members...
Norwegian CPI for June came in at 3% vs 3.2% exp.and 3% previously. Norwegian krone loses slightly after lower than expected inflation report.
Wall Street index futures pull back slightly after yesterday’s gains. The US500 is down 0.2%. European index futures also show minor declines. Today,...
Wall Street returns to gains as investor concerns over an overly aggressive U.S. trade policy fade and uncertainty over the final deadline for negotiations...
FOMC minutes from the June Federal Reserve meeting. The market sees today Fed minutes as quite dovish, as some Fed members signalled rate cuts possible...
According to the post of US President Trump on Truth Social, the US will impose these tariffs starting August 1. Will Impose 20% Tariff On Philippines Will...
The Federal Reserve’s latest decision to keep interest rates unchanged (at 4.25%–4.50% since December) aligned with investor expectations....
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator