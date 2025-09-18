Netflix leaps 12% higher in premarket after Q3 subscriber surge
Netflix reported Q3 2023 earnings yesterday after market close Stock surged 12% in after-hours trading The biggest subscriber gain since Q2 2020 Company...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
Among the FOMC members, opinions regarding the next interest rate hike are now divided. From some bankers' comments, we learn that the current level...
Contracts indicate a lower opening in Europe Data on wages and industrial production in Poland Unemployment benefits and speeches from Fed bankers Contracts...
Asian shares experienced a significant selloff due to concerns about rising Treasury yields and increasing Middle East tensions. 10-year...
Tesla's Q3 23 earnings came in below expectations, with adjusted EPS of $0.66 and revenue of $23.4 billion, missing analyst estimates of $0.74 and...
Key points: Earnings per share beat expectations by 7%. Revenue beat expectations by 0.1%. Netflix added 8.76 million new subscribers in the...
Declines on Wall Street slowed somewhat at the end of the mid-week session, but both the US500 and US100 are trading more than 0.70% lower. Today...
Governor Waller discussed the outlook for the U.S. economy and its implications for monetary policy. He highlighted the positive economic data in recent...
Wall Street opens lower Safety assets leading the gains Morgan Stanley declines after earning results Today's session started with declines...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US inventories of oil and oil derivatives at 3:30 pm BST. The report was...
Gold as well as silver are posting solid gains today. Jump comes even as US yields are slightly higher on the day and can be best explained with a flight...
Today after the Wall Street session, we will learn the results of the largest US electric car manufacturer, Tesla (TSLA.US). The market will primarily...
US housing market data for September was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Data was expected to show significant increase in housing starts as well as a quite...
Morgan Stanley (MS.US) revenues in Q3 was slighlty higher on yearly basis and earnings per share were not enough high to cause the optimistic reaction...
Netflix (NFLX.US), US video streaming company, is scheduled to report Q3 2023 earnings today after the close of the Wall Street session. Company has recently...
Citi downgrades recommendation for Lufthansa (LHA.DE) Oil companies a stronghold of gains in Europe Overall market situation: Wednesday's...
Crude oil is trading higher today, with brent climbing above $92 per barrel on a wave of concern over the escalating conflict in the Middle East. As a...
Taux d'inflation en zone euro (IPC) sur un an : 4,3, conformément aux prévisions et inchangé par rapport au mois précédent....
Sports company Adidas (ADS.DE) yesterday reported preliminary results for Q3 2023 and raised its earnings forecasts for the full year. Preliminary...
European indices traded mostly lower after the open despite stronger than expected macro readings from China Eurozone inflation data and US home sales...
