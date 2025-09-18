Macro calendar: Inflation in Eurozone, Netflix and Tesla earnings in a spotlight
European indices traded mostly lower after the open despite stronger than expected macro readings from China Eurozone inflation data and US home sales...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
European indices traded mostly lower after the open despite stronger than expected macro readings from China Eurozone inflation data and US home sales...
UK CPI reading y/y: 6,7% vs 6,6% exp. and 6,7% previously (0,5% m/m vs 0,3% m/m previously) UK Core CPI y/y: 6,1% vs 6% exp. and 6,2% previously...
Chinese GDP came in higher than expected at 4.9% on an annualized basis vs. 4.5% expected and 6.3% previously. On a quarterly basis, growth was 1.3%...
Sentiments on European session was mixed, with the DAX closing flat, the FTSE gaining nearly 0.5% and the CAC40 up 0.1%. Polish bluechips benchmark...
Shares of the second largest bank in the US, Bank of America are gaining more than 3% today as the bank beat forecasts and improved profit by 10% y/y....
JP Morgan analysts raised their forecast for US real GDP growth to 4.3%, up from 3.5% previously. At the same time, the yield on 2-year treasuries rose...
US NAHB Housing Market Index came in 10% lower than expected at 40 vs 44 estimated and 45 previously As we can read inside the NAHB report: Stubbornly...
US100 loses 0,5% and bulls are trying to stop 'risk off' rewind on Wall Street US 10-year treasuries hit new, year high at 4,85% level....
US industrial production came in stronger than expected with 0,3% growth vs 0,0% exp and 0,4% in previous reading US Capacity Utilization: 79.7%...
Futures on Wall Street indices are falling down before the US open, pressured by rising yields. According to the US Department of Defense has confirmed...
Canadian CPI inflation data for September was released at 1:30 pm BST today. Report was expected to show headline price growth gauge staying unchanged...
US Retail sales m/m: 0,7% vs 0,3% exp and 0,6% previously US core retail sales mm/m 0,6% vs 0,2% exp. and 0,6% previoulsy In first reaction...
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) today announced results for the third quarter of 2023. The company delivered strong results and significant growth progress...
DE30 drops during Tuesday's session Final election results in Poland Rolls Royce announces job cuts General market situation: Tuesday's...
Oil Crude oil reserves in the USA rebounded slightly above 420 million barrels, although the downward trend that began in March 2023 seems intact The...
News headlines hit the wires shortly after 11:00 am BST, suggesting that the Bank of Japan is considering a rising price view for fiscal-2023 as well as...
EHang Holdings (EH.US), a technology company based in Guangzhou, which is dedicated to the manufacturing of autonomous aerial vehicles (AAV - Drones),...
A set of German ZEW indices for October was released at 10:00 am BST. Economic sentiment index was expected to improve slightly compared to September release...
USDCAD is one of the currency pairs that may see some bigger volatility this afternoon. This is because traders will be offered top-tier macro reports...
European indices set for flat opening US retail sales report for September CPI inflation data from Canada European index futures point to a...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator