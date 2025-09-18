GBP drops after miss in UK wage data
Jobs data from the United Kingdom was released today at 7:00 am BST. However, the UK statistics office had to delay some of the releases until next week...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher with major Wall Street benchmarks booking significant gains. S&P 500 gained 1.06%, Dow Jones...
Wall Street gains at the beginning of the week, driven by initial company results and growing hopes of ending the rate hike cycle. US500...
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker stated that he believes the Federal Reserve can maintain the current interest rates unless there's a significant...
Business confidence in Canada reached a post-pandemic low in the third quarter, as revealed by a Bank of Canada survey. Companies reported a worsening...
Charles Schwab (SCHW.US) shares are gaining over 10% marking the most significant intraday gain since July, after reporting third-quarter bank deposits...
Wall Street opened higher at the start of a new week Charles Schwab posted its quarterly results, surpassing deposit forecasts Fed Harker reiterated...
The U.S. and Venezuelan governments have agreed to a deal easing U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry, the Washington Post reported. Oil prices...
Bitcoin momentarily gained almost 10% after unconfirmed reports of the SEC's approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF. However, shortly after these reports were...
DE30 gains slightly at the start of the week European stock market focused on Polish elections Pfizer spoils sentiment in European biopharmaceuticals...
Market sentiment is mixed today, with U.S. index futures gaining slightly after Friday's declines. Also, sentiment in the European session is uncertain...
The first full week of the Wall Street earnings season for Q3 2023 has just begun. The schedule is still dominated by financial institutions, as it was...
Last week, the euro against the US dollar tried to break above the resistance zone marked at 1.06398 but failed. The risk-off sentiment in the markets...
Antipodean currencies AUD and NZD are among the best performing G10 currencies today. Gains on the base metals markets are providing support for the Australian...
European index futures trade flat or slightly higher Second-tier data from US and Canada New Zealand Q3 CPI report, RBA minutes European index...
Indices from Asia-Pacific launched new week's trading lower - Nikkei drops 1.9%, S&P/ASX 200 declines 0.3%, Kospi is down 1% and Nifty 50 trades...
European indices felt down on Friday with DAX and CAC40 falling around 1,5% and FTSE which ended the week 0,6% lower. Novo Nordisk shares gained...
OIL (brent) contracts are gaining nearly 4.2% today, and the price approached the important psychological level of $90 per barrel before the weekend -...
United Health (UNH.US) results beat analysts' expectations United Health (UNH.US), the leading U.S. healthcare and insurance company, reported results...
Wall Street indexes try to gain after opening but risk aversion drives sentiments lower again and sellers return More than 3% rise in silver contracts...
