UoM sentiments lower, inflation expectations higher
University of Michigan (prelims) today came in weaker than expected with surprisingly rising inflation expectations. Prelims data seems not positive -...
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
Wall Street react on 'dovish' comments from Patrick Harker, President of Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. Fed Harker I see steady...
Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) shares are gaining 3.0% after the company raised its sales forecast for 2023 on strong demand for Ozempic and Wegovy medicines. Operating...
U.S. banks JP Morgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup all reported higher-than-forecast results on the earnings per share and revenue side, with all three now...
Gold is extending massive gains and at the moment bullion is gaining more than 2.66% intraday. What's more, gold broke above the psychological barrier...
DE30 loses at the end of the week Specter of escalating conflict in the Middle East widens Crude oil gains nearly 3.5% Sartorius AG (SRT.DE)...
Although BlackRock's (BLK.US) third-quarter results came in stronger than expected (especially on a net basis), the world's largest asset manager...
Oil prices launched this week's trading with a big bullish price gap in response to the surprise Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend. As the next...
China's economic indicators released on Friday revealed persistent deflationary pressures, despite some signs of stabilization in the world's second-largest...
Markets in Europe will open slightly lower after a weaker session in the Asia-Pacific regions Final inflation data in Europe University of Michigan...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower after stronger CPI data than expected. S&P 500 traded 0.60% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.40%. Although...
US core inflation came in at 3.7% y/y vs. expectations of 3.6% y/y, and core inflation came in line with analysts' expectations of 4.1% y/y. US...
Wall Street opened lower and after a momentary rebound, indexes are back to declines. US500 loses 1,1% A higher-than-expected CPI reading caused investors...
After 7 PM BST we can observe increased activity from the supply side on Wall Street. However, there have been no reports in the market so far to suggest...
Tomorrow, on 13 October earnings of major US banks will open the Q3 (financial Q1 2024) earnings season for US companies. JP Morgan (JPM.US), Wells Fargo...
EIA report on US Crude Oil Inventories Crude Oil: 10,176 mln vs -1,4 mln exp. and -2,22 mln previously Gasoline: -1,313 mln vs 1 mln exp...
Natural gas US inventories according to EIA report came in line with expectations at 84 bcf vs 84 bcf exp and 86 bcf previously Source: xStation5
US CPI reading for September y/y: 3,7% vs 3,6% exp and 3,7% previously US CPI reading for September m/m: 0,4% vs 0,3% exp and 0,7% previously US...
Procter & Gamble (PG) to report earnings next week Stock is down 5.6% year-to-date PG is entering period of seasonal margin rebound Revenue...
The European Central Bank published the Account of September Meeting, or more commonly known as minutes, at 12:30 pm BST today. Document showed that a...
