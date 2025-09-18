⬇️EURUSD retreats ahead of CPI
Market expectations indicate a drop in inflation after the recent rebound to 3.6% y/y from the level of 3.7% y/y for September. Core inflation is...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
DE30 gains ahead of ECB minutes and US CPI report Benchmark tests important resistance levels General market situation: Thursday's session...
An early-week jump in oil prices, triggered by a surprise Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend, failed to gain momentum. Jump was triggered by concerns...
European indices set to open higher ECB minutes, US CPI data for September EIA reports in the spotlight after API signaled massive oil inventory...
A monthly GDP and production report for August from the United Kingdom was released this morning at 7:00 am BST. While GDP data came in-line with market...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher, near the session highs. S&P 500 gained 0.43%, Dow Jones moved 0.19% higher and Nasdaq added...
Wednesday's stock market session brings a continuation of the recently initiated upward trend. However, the magnitude of these increases was...
The market reaction was not decisive after the publication of the Minutes, although the dollar weakened in the initial response. Risk-related assets gained...
Fed minutes reading published at 7:00 PM BST time: Policy Rate: Several participants believe the policy rate is at/near its peak. Focus should...
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic believes there's no immediate need to hike interest rates further due to signs of an economic slowdown and feels...
Wall Street opened slightly higher as investors awaited the publication of the FOMC Minutes. Although PPI data came in higher than expected, it didn't...
Fed delivered a rate hike in September and suggest that further rate hikes remain an option Dot-plot suggests that we should see one more 25 bp rate...
European markets extend upward trend Fashion companies under pressure from LVMH (MC.FR) quarterly results Overall market situation: Wednesday's...
US PPI reading y/y came in 2,2% vs 1,6% exp and 1,6% previously. PPI m/m: 0,5% vs 0,3% exp. and 0,7% previously US Core PPI reading y/y...
Treasury Secretary and former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yelen and Michelle Bowman of the Fed commented today on the US economy and the outlook for monetary...
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index (US30) are likely to record above-average volatility today for at least several reasons. First of all,...
European session with slightly lower opening PPI inflation reading from the US and the FOMC minutes in the financial markets spotlight Today's...
Final inflation readings from Germany didn't surprise markets, both HICP and CPI readings came in line with expectations and previously reading. Germany...
Wall Street indexes closed yesterday's session in positive sentiment, although they gave back some of their initial gains in the second part of...
Wall Street indices trade higher today with Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq adding 0.5-0.7% and small-cap Russell 2000 jumping over 1.3% European...
