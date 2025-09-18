BREAKING: ADP data much worse than expected, EURUSD gains!
US, ADP report for September. Actual: 89 k. Forecast: 155 k. Earlier: 177 k. ADP Report: Seeing Steady Decline In Wages In Past 12 Months September...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
Scandinavia's largest airline SAS (SAS.SE) today informed the market that it will restructure under 'Chapter 11' of US bankruptcy law. This...
DAX reversed early declines and now gains 0.36% SAS (SAS.SE) announces restructuring proceedings Fresenius Medical sued by New York attorney general Overall...
Eurozone retail sales for August 2023: 2,1% y/y vs -1% exp. and -1% previously -1,2% m/m vs -0,5% exp. and -0,2% previously PPI reading...
Consensus shows a reading of 155k against the previous reading of 177k The ADP report beat consensus in 8 of the last 12 readings Jobless claims...
Saudi Arabia has said it will maintain an additional production cut of 1 million barrels per day through December. It didn't specify whether it meant...
Most of the services PMI data readings came in higher than initial readings, but also higher than expectations, which directly weakened the USD against...
The debt market is slowly becoming the focus of investor attention at the moment, as a result of the fact that it is the immediate rise in US 10-year bond...
Futures point to lower opening of today's cash session in Europe Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, has been removed from...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street ended in negative sentiment. The Nasdaq index lost more than 1.87% intraday, the benchmark S&P500 lost 1.37%...
Wall Street indices are trading lower today with all major US benchmarks dropping over 1%. Sell-off is driven by a continued pick-up in yields and mounting...
The Reserve Bank of Australia announced a monetary policy decision this morning and no surprise was offered - rates were held unchanged and lack of hawkish...
S&P 500 (US500), as well as other US indices, are dropping today. Major Wall Street indices are trading over 1% lower at press time, with Nasdaq-100...
Chinese index contracts are losing today in the shadow of declines on Wall Street indices and the strength of the US dollar, supported by JOLTS data. Declines...
USDJPY experienced a massive slump this afternoon. The move was enormous and very quick, and it occurred seconds after the pair touched 150.00 level -...
This week hosts a marathon of releases from the US labor market. While the NFP report for September, scheduled for Friday, 1:30 pm BST, is a key report,...
Wall Street indices open lower 10-year US yield jumps above 4.70% US100 slides back below 15,000 pts mark Wall Street indices launched today's...
Shares of leading wind energy companies (manufacturers and servicers of offshore and onshore wind turbines) Vestas (VWS.DK) and Orsted (ORSTED.DK) are...
Oil Brent crude oil has been experiencing significant volatility since September 28th, and today it is reacting to support at the $90 per barrel...
DAX retested last week's lows Deutsche Bank cuts outlook for Zalando (ZAL.DE) UK Boohoo (BOO.UK) shares lose more than 8%. Overall market...
