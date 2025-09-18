Chart of the day - EURUSD (03.10.2023)
EURUSD has been under selling pressure for over two months now, with the EURUSD exchange rate currently entering levels last seen at the end of 2022. The...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN.US) has undergone a rapid change in its luck. Just under two weeks ago, the shares reached their 52-week high at $145.84 and have...
Europe's largest listed company, Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) is gaining nearly 2% in today's session following decisions by the FDA and the US patent...
The Turkish lira is weakening today against the US dollar, which has shown powerful strength in recent days with bond yields rising to new 16-year peaks....
Futures in Europe indicate a lower opening CPI inflation in Switzerland Futures contracts for major European stock indices indicate a slightly...
Wall Street indices continued to edge lower yesterday as the new week began with a weak mood, driven by rising interest rates and USD appreciation. The...
Monday's session in European markets witnessed significant sell-offs in major stock indices. The German DAX dropped by 0.91%, the British FTSE...
Office prices in the US are anticipated to crash, with the commercial real estate market expected to face continued declines for at least another nine...
Michelle Bowman warns that it will "probably be appropriate" to continue raising rates and keep them at restrictive levels for some time. The...
Wall Street is set to opens lower Manufacturing PMIs from EU still indicate contractation Tesla drops initally 4.0% after publishing lower...
US ISM data and final revised PMI for september: Manufacturing PMI Final Actual 49.8 (Forecast 48.9, Previous 48.9) ISM Manufacturing...
Traders will be offered rate decisions from two Antipodean central banks this week - Reserve Bank of Australia and Reserve Bank of New Zealand. RBA will...
A mixed start to a new week of trading in Europe Jefferies positive on Jungheinrich (JUN3.DE) and Kion (KGX.DE) BAE Systems (BA.UK) wins bid to...
Silver prices are taking a dive at the beginning of a new week. While declines can be spotted all across the precious metals market today, silver is a...
This week is expected to be particularly important for the dollar, where the EUR/USD currency pair is set to be in the spotlight once again. The release...
Cryptocurrencies are trading in positive sentiment today, with Bitcoin gaining more than 4%. The catalyst for the increases appears to be a general increase...
US index futures opened higher following the weekend, with US100 jumping almost 0.7% at futures trade launch. This is a response to US Congress passing...
Economic calendar for the European morning today was packed with the release of the manufacturing PMIs for September. However, most of those were revisions...
European indices set for flat opening ISM manufacturing expected to remain in contraction zone in September Speeches from ECB and Fed members, including...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today - Nikkei gained 0.1% while S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.3% lower. Overall, liquidity conditions were thin as...
