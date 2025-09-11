Apple shares lag behind after Navarro comments 🏛️
Peter Navarro, a trade adviser to President Trump, has publicly criticized Apple for its continued reliance on overseas, especially Chinese manufacturing,...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual 7.070M; forecast -1.700M; previous 3.845M; Cushing...
Wall Street sees a moderate dose of optimism as Donald Trump’s statements during the press conference yesterday shed some light on current developments...
US Wholesale Sales (June report) came in -0.3% MoM vs 0.2% exp. rise and 0.1% previously Inventories came in -0.3% in line with -0.3% exp....
Nvidia (NVDA.US) today becomes the first company to reach $4 trillion market cap. Nvidia first passed the $2 trillion mark in February 2024, and $3...
Shares of leading Norwegian defense manufacturer Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (KOG.NO) are down 12% today following the company’s Q2 earnings release. Investors...
Copper is one of the most important metals in the world. Approximately 50% of all copper in the world is consumed in China, mainly in the construction...
Continued optimism on Wall Street—driven largely by the postponement of the final tariff deadline from July 9 to August 1—is pushing the CBOE...
U.S. Natural Gas Henry Hub (NATGAS) prices are down over 2% today, hitting the lowest level since May 21. Bearish fundamentals continue to outweigh...
Wednesday on European stock exchanges brings very good investor sentiment. Most indices are up more than 0.5%. The macroeconomic calendar for today...
President Trump confirmed he will impose a 50 % tariff on imported refined copper, a sharp jump from today’s single-digit rates and now aligned with...
OCR remains at 3.25%; decision unanimous despite considering a 25 bp cut Inflation path: peak around 3% in mid-2025, declining to ~2% by early 2026 Further...
The USD/JPY pair continues its upward trajectory, breaching the resistance zone between 146.5 and 147. This marks its highest level since the latter half...
The macroeconomic calendar for the coming day is relatively light, yet a few key events warrant attention. The most significant will be the publication...
The US session concluded broadly flat, with the S&P 500 registering a marginal decline of 0.07% while the Nasdaq advanced by 0.03%. Both index futures...
Wall Street remains unsettled by ongoing developments around U.S. trade policy. The Dow Jones is down nearly 0.4%, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500...
President Trump's announcement of a 50% tariff on all copper imports sent shockwaves through the commodities market, and copper prices on the US COMEX...
EURUSD climbs back above 1.17 after Donald Trump announced a trade deal with the European Union. A letter outlining the agreement is expected to reach...
The US dollar is clearly gaining in value today, while the price of gold is falling by about 1%. The decline in precious metal prices is related to improved...
Wall Street is waiting on its toes for updates regarding president Trump’s tariff policy, with major indices posting little-to-no change, as traders...
