Daily summary: Risk aversion returns on wave of fears over possible US government shutdown
Wall Street erased the gains recorded at the start of the session. The Nasdaq index gained 0.12%, while the S&P500 lost 0.28%, the Dow Jones 0.55%...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
Wall Street erased the gains recorded at the start of the session. The Nasdaq index gained 0.12%, while the S&P500 lost 0.28%, the Dow Jones 0.55%...
As politicians of both US parties cannot agree on the annual budget proposal, there is a real risk of a 'government shutdown' under which some...
A new month is upon us, so the time has come for the release of the US NFP report for September. However, traders will be also offered a number of other...
Faced with the upcoming release of Tesla's Q3 car deliveries data (2 October), Piper Sandler lowered its Q3 forecast by more than 10% from 515,000...
Wall Street gains at the start of the session Attention shifts towards Nike shares BofA with a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch...
September final UMich US consumer sentiment 68.1 vs 67.7 expected Current conditions 71.4 vs 69.8 prelim (75.7 prior) Expectations 66.0 vs 66.3...
SILVER continued its very strong gains today, further fueled by falling bond yields, a weaker dollar, market gains in China and a general improvement in...
- US, data for August. Headline PCE. Actual: 3,5% YoY. Expected: 3.5% YoY. Previous: 3.3% YoY Core PCE. Actual: 3,9% YoY. Expected:...
Friday's session brings a rebound in the markets Nike's inventory drop fuels Adidas and Puma shares Commerzbank leads gains in today's...
CPI inflation data for September from the Eurozone was released today at 10:00 am BST. Market was expected a slowdown from August in both headline and...
The US dollar has been on the rise recently. Situation was driven by a bond sell-off that has led to a massive pick-up in US Treasury yields. The 10-year...
European indices open slightly higher today CPI from euro area, PCE from the United States Speeches from ECB members, including President Lagarde European...
A lot is going on the commodity market recently, with moves being primarily driven by US dollar and US yields. US dollar strengthening and pick-up in US...
Revised UK GDP report for Q2 2023 was released today at 7:00 am BST. Initial readings signaled a 0.2% QoQ and 0.4% YoY expansion of the UK economy in April...
Wall Street indices finally managed to book hefty gains yesterday after a rather poor start to the week. S&P 500 gained 0.59%, Dow Jones moved 0.35%...
The mood in the European session was mixed, with Britain's FTSE closing the session almost flat against a 0.7% gain on Germany's DAX index Wall...
The largest of the cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is trading up quite a bit today, fueled by a decline in the dollar and bond yields. The price of BTC has risen...
Chicago Federal Reserve Chairman Austan Goolsbee commented today on the situation in the US economy. The U.S. dollar today is one of the weaker currencies,...
Wall Street opens higher, US500 gains nearly 1%, dollar loses Small increase in jobless claims, third revision of US GDP in line with expectations Fed's...
ZINC is rallying 6% today and is trading at the highest level since May 2023. Base metal price surged to a 4-month high following media reports on strong...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator