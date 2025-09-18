BREAKING: NATGAS gains after in-line EIA report
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued a weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Market was expecting an 90 billion...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
Markets see moderate improvement in sentiment Inflation in Germany surprises slightly lower Overall market situation: Stock market sentiment...
Jobless claims data Initial jobless claims: 207k vs 210k expected (204k previously) Continuing claims: 1664k vs 1671k expected (1670k previously) The...
Flash German CPI report for September was released today at 1:00 pm BST. Market was expecting headline German CPI to decelerate from 6.1% YoY in August...
Intel has been lagging behind Nvidia and AMD Company underperformed during AI craze Nevertheless, Intel shares trade 30% YTD higher Hopes for...
The Japanese yen remains weak against most currencies, including the USD, EUR, and CAD. Coupled with the strengthening dollar, the USDJPY rate is entering...
CPI inflation data and retail sales from Spain: Spanish CPI YoY Flash Actual 3.5% (Forecast 3.5%, Previous 2.6%) Spanish CPI MoM Flash Actual 0.2%...
Futures in Europe indicate a higher cash session opening Inflation and retail sales data from Spain Inflation from Germany, final GDP data from...
Asia-Pacific markets are mostly trading lower, with the Australian S&P/ASX 200 being the sole gainer with only a 0.1% increase. On the other...
Significant concerns regarding U.S. oil reserves are causing a sharp rise in oil prices. Brent and WTI both gain over 3% today, due to further cuts...
Neel Kashkari, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, expressed uncertainty about whether the central bank has finished its rate hikes,...
The opening on Wall Street indicated a potential rebound after several days of increased selling pressure. However, the first few hours of trading verified...
Crude oil has been one of the main factors contributing to the problem of uncontrollable inflation worldwide. When Russia attacked Ukraine, uncertainty...
EIA report fo the last week: EIA Crude Oil Inventories Actual -2.169M (Forecast -0.9M, Previous -2.135M) EIA Crude Cushing Inventories Actual -0.943M...
Gold as well as other precious metals are having another bad day. While the scale of declines is not as big as it was for example yesterday, declines can...
Wall Street Opens Higher Mid-Week The recent sell-off has resulted in significant oversold conditions Costco (COST.US) Declines Despite Surpassing...
US durable goods orders report for August was released today at 1:30 pm BST. As this was flash release, report was watched closely by market participants....
Germany and Poland to introduce controls at their borders - Politico Volkswagen sees a decline in demand for EVs Overall market situation: Stock...
GOLD quotations continue the dynamic downward momentum initiated earlier this week. Bullion, for that matter, is responding directly to declines in the...
Derivatives point to slightly higher opening of today's cash session in Europe Better industrial sector profit data improved sentiment in...
